Thirty years ago, a single love story would change the course of a genre, and a classic was established within film history. Sleepless in Seattle has earned its legacy as a memorable romance film since it was released on the big screen back in 1993. While it wasn't the highest-grossing movie from the year it was released in, it managed to earn an amount ten times bigger than its budget, proving to be a successful endeavor for TriStar Pictures. Added to that, it scored two Academy Awards nominations in the months after its debut. It didn't need to win in either category to prove the massive impact it had on pop culture at the time.

According to Entertainment Weekly, several events will be held across the country to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary. The cities hosting these events will be New York and Seattle, given how that's where the main characters lived in the timeless classic. "It's a Sign" will be held on June 30, with both the Empire State Building and Space Needle lighting up concurrently in lavender and red, while a heart will spin in the tower's mast. After that, between June 29 and July 3 visitors to both landmarks can recreate the movie's poster by submitting their photos on social media, while the Space Needle will offer liquid courage to participants in the form of themed drinks including the Baltimore Sun, Teddy Bear, Never Settle, and Sleepless in Seattle martini

In the 1993 classic, Sam Baldwin (Hanks) is devastated after his wife passes away due to cancer, forcing him to move to Seattle alongside his young son. After a friend of his convinces him, Sam speaks about his experience on a radio show that Annie Reed (Ryan) happened to be listening to at the moment. Fascinated by his personality, Annie travels to Seattle in hopes of meeting Sam, even if he was already dating someone else. After a couple of misunderstandings, it was Sam's turn of traveling to New York in order to find Annie, and the love story between the two finally took place.

Nora Ephron's Amusing Holidays

After the massive success Sleepless in Seattle had at the box office, Nora Ephron was ready for a very different kind of story, following up the romantic feature with Mixed Nuts. Starring Steve Martin, the movie follows Philip, a man who was capable of calming down a couple after they found themselves in a very heated argument. He goes through a very rough patch where he was certain he would lose his girlfriend, job and home at the same time. The dark comedy would take Martin's character through many unexpected twists and turns, leaving with with very unusual Christmas memories.

