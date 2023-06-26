Add a legendary tale to your Steelbook collection this September, as Tim Burton’s supernatural horror flick Sleepy Hollow will be racing its way onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. Take in the terror like you never have before when the ghoulish story of Ichabod Crane rides into your home theater; after winning the Academy Award for Best Art Direction following its release in 1999, Sleepy Hollow’s 4K announcement has been a long time coming, and, while no specific Steelbook design has been revealed at this time, we expect that the cover will be an eye-catching piece of artwork.

Adapted from Washington Irving’s spooky short story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Burton added his unique vision to the classic, giving it an even darker twist. The feature stars Johnny Depp as Ichabod Crane, a New York City police officer who’s sent upstate to the tiny town of Sleepy Hollow to investigate a string of murders believed to have been committed by an entity known only as the Headless Horseman. The characters from Irving’s book are all there, although, like Depp’s Crane, many of them are given different directions and backstories. Starring alongside Depp as Ichabod’s love interest Katrina Van Tassel is Christina Ricci with an ensemble cast including Christopher Lee, Miranda Richardson, Christopher Walken, Ray Park, Michael Gambon, Casper Van Dien, Richard Griffiths, Jeffrey Jones, Michael Gough, Marc Pickering, and Ian McDiarmid.

Since Depp rode into town in Burton’s 1999 classic, the tale of Sleepy Hollow has since received a makeover in the 2010s in the Fox series of the same name. At the beginning of last summer, it was announced that Lindsey Beer would be taking the reins with Paramount to bring horror fans yet another iteration of Irving’s ghostly fable. Having previously made a name for herself in the world of writing, where she holds credits in projects including Sierra Burgess is a Loser and the upcoming live-action remake of Bambi as well as the ever-elusive Star Trek 4, Beer will make her directorial debut with the Pet Sematary prequel expected out later this year.

What Else is Coming to Steelbook?

Known for bringing cinephiles the finest versions of their favorite films complete with snappy artwork on a steel wrapping, SteelBook has announced the arrival of quite a few major titles in recent weeks and months. Films like Infinity Pool and the Jurassic World franchise are celebrating their SteelBook drops while Iron Man is getting a fancy makeover, and the Disney classic, Cinderella, bibbidi-bobbidi-boos her way into the sleek design with a well-deserved 4K UHD upgrade.

Check out the trailer for Sleepy Hollow below and hold onto your head when Burton’s gothic horror rides into your collection on September 5.