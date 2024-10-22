Paramount+ announced last month that Sleepy Hollow was coming to the platform, and we all should have known what was going to happen. The movie has been an immediate hit since its premiere, and is currently one of the top 10 most popular movies on the platform, coming to rest at #8. The film stars Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci and follows Ichabod Crane (Depp), a man who is sent to Sleepy Hollow to investigate the brutal killings of three people, only to discover that the culprit is the legendary Headless Horseman. Sleepy Hollow also stars Star Wars veteran Ian McDiarmid and The Deer Hunter star Christopher Walken and the film currently sits at a 70% score from critics and an 80% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Sleepy Hollow was written by Kevin Yagher and Andrew Kevin Walker and is based on the story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irvin. Tim Burton directed Sleepy Hollow, and many still regard the film as one of his best and scariest movies in his entire filmography. Burton worked with Johnny Depp several times, including their team-ups on Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd, and Corpse Bride. Burton is currently enjoying the success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which has been a major box office hit and even passed Dune: Part Two to become Warner Bros. highest-grossing movie of the year. He also directed Depp in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which also stars The Good Doctor veteran Freddie Highmore as Charlie Bucket. Burton also recently helmed Dumbo, the 2019 animal adventure film starring Colin Farrell.

What Else Is Streaming on Paramount+?

A Quiet Place: Day One premiered on Paramount+ earlier this year after an extremely profitable theatrical run and found more success on the streaming platform, currently sitting in the #1 spot. John Krasinski's IF, the family live-action/animated hybrid movie which he stars in alongside Ryan Reynolds, has also been a hit on Paramount+ despite its recent premiere on Prime Video. Scream 6, the 2023 sequel starring Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera is also in the Paramount+ top 10, as well as Smile, the prequel to Smile 2, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Sleepy Hollow on Paramount+.

