Long before he starred as Willy Wonka, Sweeney Todd, or even Captain Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp toplined a horror movie from one of the most acclaimed horror directors of all-time which is coming to streaming next month. Sleepy Hollow, which Depp stars in alongside Christina Ricci, Ian McDiarmid, and Miranda Richardson, will officially begin streaming on Peacock on October 1. The film follows Ichabod Crane (Depp) who is sent to Sleepy Hollow to investigate the decapitations of three people, only to discover the murderer is the legendary apparition known as The Headless Horseman. In addition to Depp, Ricci, McDiarmid, and Richardson, Sleepy Hollow also stars Christopher Walken, Michael Gambon, and Casper Van Dien, and the film currently sits at a 70% rating from critics and an 80% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sleepy Hollow was based on the story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow from Washington Irvine. Kevin Tagher and Andrew Kevin Walker adapted the story into a screenplay. Sleepy Hollow is one of only two screenwriting credits Yagher has to this day, with his other coming from penning an episode of the late 80s/early 90s show, Tales from the Crypt. Kevin Walker has worked on other major projects such as Se7en, the police procedural drama starring Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, and he most recently penned the script for The Killer, the Michael Fassbender-led psychological thriller from director David Fincher. Tim Burton directed Sleepy Hollow, and he currently has Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice playing in theaters, and he also worked with Depp on other projects such as Edward Scissorhands and Sweeney Todd.

What Are the Highest-Grossing Tim Burton Movies?

Sleepy Hollow earned just over $200 million at the worldwide box office in 1999, but it isn't one of Burton's highest-earners. Alice in Wonderland is Burton's highest-grossing movie, and the only one of his films to cross the $1 billion threshold, earning $1.02 billion. Another of his team-ups with Johnny Depp, Charlie in the Chocolate Factory (2005), earned $475 million at the worldwide box office, while the Michael Keaton-led Batman grossed more than $400 million during its theatrical run.

Sleepy Hollow stars Johnny Depp and was written by Andrew Kevin Walker and directed by Tim Burton.

