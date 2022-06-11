Lindsey Beer is ready to tackle another horror film for Paramount as, according to Deadline, she is set to write and direct an upcoming reboot of the classic gothic story, Sleepy Hollow.

With a background in writing, Beer is currently set to make her directorial debut with Paramount's upcoming Pet Sematary prequel which is set to be released sometime this year on Paramount Plus. Alongside Pet Sematary and Sleepy Hollow, Beer is also penning the script for Paramount's untitled Star Trek sequel, directed by Matt Shakman and set for a 2023 release. The filmmaker also recently signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures and is currently developing other projects with the company.

Written by Washington Irving in 1820, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is a gothic short story that centers around the superstitious Ichabod Crane who moves into the town of Sleepy Hollow which is allegedly haunted by the mysterious and mythical Headless Horseman. The spooky tale of Ichabod Crane remains an iconic story that has been retold repeatedly over the past two centuries.

Image via FOX

RELATED: 'Pet Sematary' Prequel Movie Adds Pam Grier to the Cast

The enduring legacy of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow can be found in its variety of adaptations, most notably the Tim Burton-directed film Sleepy Hollow (1999) where Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman were portrayed by Johnny Depp and Christopher Walken. Other significant adaptations include the short animated segment in the classic 1949 Disney package film, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad as well as a television series that ran from 2013 to 2017. The TV show met critical acclaim upon its release and was an immediate hit for FOX. The series also had an impressive cast which included Tom Mison, Nicole Beharie, Orlando Jones, Katia Winter, Lyndie Greenwood, Nikki Reed, and John Noble, to name a few.

With a new interpretation on the way, fans of the story can now look forward to another take on the characters. While it is currently not known how closely Beer's adaptation will follow the original tale, her recent experience in the horror genre can suggest that the upcoming film will offer viewers a chilling experience from the famous gothic story. Casting, filming, and plot details remain unknown.

Sleepy Hollow will be directed, written, and produced by Beer and will be co-produced by Broken Road Productions' Todd Garner and Spencer Walken.

No official release date has been set.