With Halloween just around the corner, it's time to dust off some of your favorite spooky stories for another read. One such story that seems to recur every so often around this time of year is that of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Penned by Washington Irving over two hundred years ago, the short story follows Ichabod Crane, a schoolmaster in the 1700s Village of Sleepy Hollow, as he encounters the famed Headless Horseman on a dark and eerie night. It's an American classic and one that has been adapted in a plethora of ways, including on television.

Of all the different derivative works spawning from Irving's folktale, the best are always those that lean a bit deeper into the supernatural angle. Plenty of animated shorts, feature films, and episodes of shows like Are You Afraid of the Dark? reference this chilling New England tale, but none do a better job at reinventing Irving's wheel than the 2013 Fox series simply titled Sleepy Hollow. Created by FRINGE duo Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, Underworld co-creator Len Weisman, and Phillip Iscove, the series' freshman season was a hit, generating plenty of buzz and shocking audiences at how unique it was considering the source material.

‘Sleepy Hollow’ Uses the Original Folktale To Create Something New

Image via Fox

While the original legend largely centers on Ichabod Crane's attempts to woo Katrina Van Tassel, the daughter of a wealthy land baron, all while pitting him against one Abraham "Brom" Bones (who is also vying for her affection), the television series hardly touches on any of that. Well, except for a strange love triangle in the second season, but barring that it's not much of a plot point. At the beginning of the series, Ichabod (played by Tom Mison) has already won the heart of Katrina (Katia Winter), who like her counterpart from Tim Burton's unrelated (and underrated) 1999 Sleepy Hollow movie, is a witch. The Headless Horseman returns as well, but the story takes a different turn entirely.

Taking place largely in the modern day (with the occasional flashback to the 1700s), Ichabod Crane has been Rip Van Winkle'd into the 2010s after dying on the battlefield where he beheaded the Hessian Horseman. Upon waking up in the 21st century, nothing is quite the same. In this version of Sleepy Hollow, Ichabod is portrayed more as a war hero, no doubt in reference to the actual Ichabod Crane who inspired the character's namesake. Having been a Red Coat in the past, Ichabod soon defected and joined up with George Washington during the American Revolutionary War. But unbeknownst to him, Ichabod was more important than even that.

Revealed to be one of the two Witnesses from the Book of Revelation (incorrectly referred to as "Revelations"), Mison's Ichabod has been chosen as the world's final defense from the forces of evil. What are these forces? Well, the Headless Horseman is one, no doubt, but beyond that, there's the demon prince Moloch, the Greek legend Pandora (Shannyn Sossamon), and a host of other supernatural creatures that you'd probably recognize from shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer or Supernatural. If you love stories like that, then you're bound to love this one too.

The Bond Between Ichabod and Abby Was Strong

Image via Fox

Apart from the unique spin on an old tale, another reason the show worked so well was because of its exceptional cast. Of course, Tim Mison plays a more heroic and well-adjusted Ichabod Crane, but beyond that is Nicole Beharie as Lt. Abby Mills. Abby was the second Witness, Sleepy Hollow's co-lead, and one of the most tragic television characters of the past decade. Of course, Sleepy Hollow was full of lovable additions who fans couldn't get enough of (looking at you Orlando Jones), but the bond between these two was something else.

As spiritual successors to the Mulder and Scully dynamic of The X-Files, Ichabod and Abby were joined together in a different sort of way. They weren't lovers or simply partners, they were two halves of a spiritual mystery the series never got to fully explain or explore. The role of a Witness is something that surpasses all other bonds, but as to how or why they are chosen, we don't completely know. Yet, from the moment these two are thrown into an increasingly strange and uneasy world, they handle it with level-headedness and grace. Ichabod himself has been torn away from all that he knew, and, after the death of her mentor, Abby discovers the supernatural for herself. It's only together that these two are able to confront the Headless Horseman and fight against Hell itself.

Ichabod and Abby were two halves of a whole, willing to sacrifice everything, including their lives, for one another. Though other characters such as Lyndie Greenwood's Jennifer Mills (Abby's sister) and Orlando Jones' Frank Irving (yes, named after the author of the original short story) became staples early on, it was the two Witnesses that always propelled Sleepy Hollow forward. It's no wonder then that after Nichole Beharie left ahead of the show's fourth and final season, that dynamic left with it, leading to the show's untimely-yet-inevitable end.

'Sleepy Hollow' Successfully Blends Horror and American Mythology

Image via Fox

From the very first episode, Sleepy Hollow set itself apart as a show that realized how ridiculous it was from the get-go but played it cool anyway. A Headless Horseman riding around the streets on horseback with an axe in hand might be ridiculous on paper, but give the ghoul a shotgun and it just seems a lot more (super)natural. From the beginning, the Witnesses learn that they're humanity's last line of defense from the horrid Seven Tribulations. These demonic creatures range from Moloch and the mythical Hidden One (Peter Mensah) to possibly even the Devil (Terrence Mann) himself. Unfortunately, the show didn't last long enough for them to collect them all.

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse are another biblical band of characters who make their way to the small New England town, with the Headless Horseman being none other than the avatar of the Horseman of Death. What's so compelling about the mythology of Sleepy Hollow is how it uses early American history as its foundation, with the Revolution more than a battle for a nation's independence, but for its very soul. By pulling from the past and the futuristic End of Days, the series bakes a neat yet apocalyptic concoction that rivals some of your favorite spooky shows. The first season alone is an exceptional example of how to successfully launch a series, though the subsequent years may fall a bit flat.

Additionally, secret societies like the Freemasons (of whom many conspiracy theories exist), dueling witch covens, and the demons of Purgatory itself come into play here, with Ichabod and Abby smack in the middle. Yes, the show gives its take on Wendigos, succubi, Sandmen, demons, angels, and even the Pied Piper, but it's Sleepy Hollow's ability to seamlessly blend them together that makes this show stand out. And let's not even mention John Noble's fan-favorite character Henry Parrish, whose secret we won't spoil here.

‘Sleepy Hollow’ Got Weird and Included a 'Bones' Crossover

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

When the first season premiered, all 13 episodes flew by, so when the show was renewed for an extended second season, fans couldn't be more elated. With 18 episodes, Season 2 continues right where the first season leaves off, but there are enough detours that made many people shake their heads at the direction the show was going. No doubt, Sleepy Hollow is a great show, especially for those of you who love spooky paranormal procedurals, but the longer the show kept on, the weirder it got, and not always for the better.

After Season 2, which sort of feels like the show's best (albeit somewhat depressing) ending, the third season makes a drastic shift into different mythologies other than the Judeo-Christian ones that initially characterized the series. Yes, the American history element was still there, with Betsy Ross (Nikki Reed) in tow, but with all the behind-the-scenes drama leading to Nicole Beharie's eventual exit, the show didn't totally feel right. Also, there's a two-part cross-over with Bones that feels considerably out of place given the supernatural elements of Sleepy Hollow, but that's neither here nor there.

Nicole Beharie's Exit Hurt 'Sleepy Hollow'

Image via Fox

By the final season, Sleepy Hollow is a different show entirely. Moving from the small village (pop. 144,000) to Washington D.C., Ichabod, Jenny, and a host of new cast members, including Agent Diana Thomas (Janina Gavankar), continue the mission in what somehow feels like a return to form, having learned from Season 3. But the absence of Abby makes it a difficult pill to swallow, and although the fourth season finds its footing near the end, the series finale "Freedom" wasn't enough to get the show renewed for another season.

Nevertheless, Sleepy Hollow is an underrated gem from a seemingly bygone era of television. It's a unique take on Washington Irving's short stories and its dedication to blending American history and Christian literature together made for an exciting viewing experience. Of course, it was the characters themselves, especially Mison's Ichabod Crane, that kept us coming back week after week. No wonder the actor ended up narrating an Audible exclusive presentation of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, he was just perfect for it.