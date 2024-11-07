Escapism is one of the main reasons people love movies. Being able to go into a film, disappear into its world, and forget everything that surrounds viewers for a moment is one of the medium's most unique and enjoyable offers. Every now and then, however, there's a special kind of magic to be found in slice-of-life films. These are movies that often don't have much of a straightforward plot. Usually slow-burners, these stories focus on the mundanities of everyday life, following people across their day-to-day and finding beauty and entertainment in that simplicity.

Though the heyday of the genre arguably came in the 1980s, the decade after that also offered plenty of phenomenal slice-of-life gems. From incredible Studio Ghibli movies (often known for their slice-of-life feel) like Hayao Miyazaki's Porco Rosso to genre-defining pieces like Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused, these films prove that real life and its typically slow rhythm can be every bit as entertaining as a fast-paced plot-focused blockbuster.

10 'Porco Rosso' (1992)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

It's generally agreed that Hayao Miyazaki is one of the greatest Japanese filmmakers of all time, as well as the king of anime movies. His filmography is practically spotless, so the fact that Porco Rosso stands out as one of his most popular movies is even more meaningful. Set in 1930s Italy, it's about a veteran World War I pilot (one of Studio Ghibli's best protagonists) cursed to look like an anthropomorphic pig.

Porco Rosso is one of Hayao Miyazaki's most slice-of-life-like movies, refusing to stick to any clear structures.

The movie has some of the most distinct depictions of the themes that tend to interest Miyazaki, like war, death, and guilt. Despite having plenty of showstopping dogfight action and a pretty strong arc for its lead character, it's also one of the director's most slice-of-life-like movies, refusing to stick to any clear structures. Mixing this tranquil pacing with gorgeously animated vistas of the Italian seaside, Porco Rosso becomes a delightful comfort watch that could serve as a great introduction to Miyazaki for newcomers.

9 'Clueless' (1995)

Directed by Amy Heckerling

Cleverly satirical and endlessly quotable, Clueless is one of the best romantic comedies of all time. Inspired by Jane Austen's Emma, it stars an explosively good and irresistibly charming Alicia Silverstone as the shallow, rich, and socially successful Cher Horowitz. She may at first seem superficial, but that façade hides a witty, intelligent young woman whose cleverness helps her navigate relationships, friendships, family, and the all-important teenage social life.

It's not just Silverstone who's phenomenal, but also Amy Heckerling's magnetic script and direction. Both hysterical and smart, Clueless is a perfect teen comedy that satirizes and deconstructs the genre's tropes and clichés. The audience navigates the high school life of Cher and her friends in such a way that it feels as though they were right there with them, and it works wonders.

8 'Clerks' (1994)

Directed by Kevin Smith

One of the best and most important indie movies of the '90s, Kevin Smith's Clerks depicts a day in the lives of two convenience store clerks named Dante and Randal as they annoy customers, discuss movies, and play hockey on the store roof. Full of the sincerity, pop culture references, and memorable dialogue that characterizes Smith's films, it's arguably the director's best work.

Clerks is the perfect portrayal of an entire generation. Earnest, funny, and refreshingly confident in its lack of high-scale ambition, it's happy to just be a portrait of stoner culture, average Joe 9-to-5 workers, and everything that defined the '90s in America. It's all an hour and a half of friends hanging out, geeking out over their interests, and having a good time at their jobs. No wonder it's aged so well.

7 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' (1993)

Directed by Lasse Hällstrom

It may not be often praised as one of the best teen dramas of its era, but that's certainly what What's Eating Gilbert Grape deserves to be remembered as. It's a coming-of-age about a young man in a small Midwestern town struggling to care for his disabled younger brother Arnie, while attempting to pursue his happiness.

Both Johnny Depp and Darlene Cates deliver incredible performances, but it's 19-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio who steals the film with his complex and endearing turn as Arnie, making this one of the actor's most underrated films. What's Eating Gilbert Grape plays out with zero rush of racing through its plot, allowing the performances, characters, emotional moments, and offbeat jokes to really shine.

6 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Nowadays, Richard Linklater is a director acclaimed for the realism and simplicity of his stories, often slice-of-life films focused on characters and interesting themes. It was his sophomore feature, Dazed and Confused, that really put him on the map. It's a coming-of-age stoner comedy (a common combination of genres for slice-of-life movies of the '90s) about the adventures of a group of high school and junior high students on the last day of school in May 1976.

Dazed and Confused is one of the best movies of the 1990s, thanks to Linklater's hands-off, judgment-free, yet deeply loving direction and writing. The cast is fantastic, the comedy elements work great, and the way Linklater so accurately depicts '70s youth culture is so rich and engaging that it's impossible not to find it irresistible, no matter one's age.

5 'Life, and Nothing More...' (1992)

Directed by Abbas Kiarostami

Iranian cinema legend and one of the biggest icons of late-20th-century indie film, Abbas Kiarostami made plenty of outstanding movies throughout his career, and his Koker trilogy stands out with three of the best. The brilliantly meta ways in which these three films intersect is better left as a surprise for those who haven't experienced them. The middle installment, Life, and Nothing More... (also known as And Life Goes On), is about a director and his son returning to a region damaged by an earthquake, hoping to find the children who appeared in a film of his a few years earlier.

Deeply philosophical and finding tremendous amounts of emotional and narrative momentum in the tiniest of premises.

Though not as popular (at least in terms of viewership) as many others of the '90s best slice-of-life movies, Life, and Nothing More... is one of the most artistically meritable and aesthetically admirable. Deeply philosophical and finding tremendous amounts of emotional and narrative momentum in the tiniest of premises, it's one of the best arthouse movies of the 1990s.

4 'Naked' (1993)

Directed by Mike Leigh

Known for his tragicomedies focused on working-class people, Mike Leigh has never been better than he was in Naked. Starring David Thewlis in a jaw-dropping lead performance, it's about a despicable unemployed man who flees from Manchester to London to avoid a beating from the family of a girl he's abused. In London, he spends his time venting his rage on strangers and receiving pretty much the same kind of misery from the world that he puts out into it.

While not every viewer will be able to stomach following such a detestable protagonist for well over two hours, those bold enough to do so will be treated to an equally bold dramedy. One of the best dark comedy movies of the decade, Naked holds back no punches with its scathing social commentary, and its meandering narrative lends each of those punches incredible amounts of emotional and intellectual force.

3 'Boogie Nights' (1997)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

The great Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the best filmmakers working today, and the fact that his sophomore feature is a movie as outstanding as Boogie Nights is perfect proof of that. It's a 2-and-a-half-hour-long showbiz drama about an idealistic porn producer who aspires to elevate his craft to an art form when he discovers a hot talent.

With terrific direction and a spotless script by Anderson, exceptional performances by the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, and Burt Reynolds, and a game-changing soundtrack, Boogie Nights is the ultimate '90s hangout movie. Those put off by a film set entirely within the porn industry aren't likely to find anything here that will change their minds, but those interested in the premise, cast, or excellent director are bound to have an incredible time with the glamor, humor, and flawless representation of the '70s.