Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne, and Emily Beecham are headed to space in their next movie, according to Variety, as the actors have been cast in the upcoming psychological sci-fi thriller Slingshot.

The film is described as being about an astronaut who is struggling to maintain his grip on reality while aboard a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn's moon, Titan. Affleck recently appeared in Every Breath You Take and won the Oscar for best actor for his performance in Manchester by the Sea in 2016. Fishburne recently appeared in Under the Stadium Lights and The Ice Road, as well as ABC's sitcom Black-ish. Beecham recently appeared in Cruella. Tomer Capone, who currently appears in Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, and David Morrissey, who is best known for his role as The Governor on AMC's The Walking Dead, are also set to join the sci-fi thriller.

Slingshot will be directed by Mikael Håfström. Håfström's previous directing works include Escape Plan and Outside the Wire which premiered on Netflix this year. "After several years of preparation, it is exciting to take off with this highly talented cast," said Håfström. "I am looking forward to the challenge of working within the contained environment of the spaceship. The script carves out some excellent characters, and, as the story unfolds, some shocking secrets come to the light."

The screenplay was written by R. Scott Adams and Nathan Parker. Adams' previous work includes the 2011 film Donner Pass. Parker previously wrote Moon, 2:22, and Our House. Richard Saperstein will be a producer for the film through Bluestone Entertainment. Saperstein previously worked on Seven and Hancock. Beau Turpin, Ivett Havasi, Shara Kay, Michael Hollingsworth, Matthew Dwyer, Ron Cundy, Nickolett Barabas, Johnathan Krauss, Brooklyn Weaver, and Joanna Plafsky will be executive producers for the film.

No official release date has been given for Slingshot. Filming is scheduled to begin on December 1.

