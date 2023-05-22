Movie buffs by trade (and choice), we know how vital a good streaming service is. Enjoying our favorite flicks and discovering new ones from the comfort of our homes is as essential as food and air for so many of us. But with a large variety of streaming options at our collective fingertips, finding the right one is always a challenge. While the cord-cutting process can save you money every month for more freedom to pay for the programming you want, it can be a particularly intimidating experience. After all, how do you find an affordable, customizable service with tons of choices to boot?

Sling TV, for one, offers a rather elegant solution by letting you curate a personal movie library from hundreds of channels. To sweeten the (fairly cost-effective) deal, from May 22 through May 30, SlingTV is offering lucky Collider readers a free week of FXM Freeview — the best place to stream your favorite blockbuster movies and Live TV favorites — when you sign up.

What Is Sling TV?

Simply put, it's a streaming service where the emphasis is on personal curation and access. Its creators understand that the movies we love are personal, and everyone wants easy, cost-effective access to them be they brand-new blockbusters or timeless classics.

All you need to do is pick a Sling TV base plan, then choose from a selection of add-on channel packages. Sling TV categorizes each package by interest (Hollywood Extra, Comedy Extra, Lifestyle Extra, etc.) and offers 10 more additional channels. There's also the option of adding premium channels for a small fee. With your preferences set, you’re ready to watch films for free through your package channels, set up a separate rental queue, or see what’s playing on live TV.

Unlike many bundles out there, you’ll never overpay for channels you aren’t interested in. A Sling TV base plan runs as low as $40 per month, with add-ons only costing an additional $6 per set. There are no contracts, and you can use the official app to enjoy your catalog wherever you go.

Why This Exclusive Sling TV Package Is Perfect for Movie Buffs

When you sign up for the Sling TV Blue plan + Hollywood Extra add-on deal, you’ll qualify for Sling TV’s limited-time offer (in partnership with Collider!) for one free week of FXM Freeview, a fantastic streaming resource for the most-talked-about new releases and older blockbusters. While it comes with any base package, Sling TV recommends the Blue plan, which is ideal for entertainment fans and the news-savvy in mind with its 39 channels and the option to stream across three separate devices.

The Hollywood Extra channels, meanwhile, include enough movies to satisfy everyone’s tastes. FXM Freeview itself boasts a diverse genre library. You and your partner can enjoy a date night with beloved comedies including 27 Dresses, Date Night, and Just Married. Prefer a dash of horror? Newer releases such as Alien Covenant or Ma will haunt your nightmares. If you’re craving something more familiar, there are offerings as wide-ranging as True Lies, Broken Arrow, and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. There's also much in the way of critically acclaimed Indies including Antebellum and the crime drama White Boy Rick.

For the most committed cinephiles, FXM Freeview is stacked with today’s most talked-about filmmakers and titles. It doesn’t matter if you’re rewatching or discovering them for the first time: Jordan Peele’s Us, Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, A Quiet Place starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, and critically acclaimed biopics like Hidden Figures and On the Basis of Sex, are all streaming through FXM.

Sling TV Makes Watching Movies Easier

What's most appealing here is Sling TV curated the Blue + Hollywood Extra package specifically for movie fans and this offer was designed just for Collider readers. And don't beat yourself up too much if you miss the May 22 to May 30 sign-up window. From May 30 to June 6, Collider fans can also receive $10 off the first month of their Sling TV Blue + HALF OFF Hollywood Extra subscription. All of the above benefits still apply, with the bonus of $10 off your first month with Sling TV.

With so many movies, you may never want the comfort of your couch. As the saying goes, there's so much to watch and so little time — but Sling TV is in the business of making that easier. Click here for more information about these offers and to sign-up for Sling TV today.