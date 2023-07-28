Movie buffs by trade (and choice), we know how vital a good streaming service is. Enjoying our favorite flicks and discovering new ones from the comfort of our homes is as essential as food and air for so many of us. But with a large variety of streaming options at our collective fingertips, finding the right one is always a challenge.

While the cord-cutting process can save you money every month for more freedom to pay for the programming you want, it can be a particularly intimidating experience. After all, how do you find an affordable, customizable service with tons of choices to boot?

Sling TV, for one, offers a rather elegant solution by letting you curate a personal movie library from hundreds of channels. It’s the easiest way to catch up on the newest blockbusters and rewatch beloved classics from one streaming service. To sweeten the (fairly cost-effective) deal, from now through August 21, Sling TV is offering a special summer deal for its users.

Sling TV’s Summer Freeview Weekends lets subscribers preview premium channels for free every weekend, no strings attached. Users can sample from SHOWTIME®, MGM+, AMC+, NFL RedZone, and the Paramount Network at no extra cost. It’s the easiest way to “try before you buy,” and perfect for weekend binging. No streaming service is as budget-conscious as Sling TV while still providing a wide range of options.

What Is Sling TV?

Image via Sling TV

Simply put, Sling TV is a streaming service where the emphasis is on personal curation and access. Its creators understand that the movies we love are personal, and everyone wants easy, cost-effective access to them be they brand-new blockbusters or timeless classics.

All you need to do is pick a Sling TV base plan, then choose from a selection of add-on channel packages. Sling TV categorizes each package by interest (Hollywood Extra, Entertainment Extra, Lifestyle Extra, etc.) and offers 10 more additional channels. There's also the option of adding premium channels for a small fee. With your preferences set, you’re ready to watch films for free through your package channels, set up a separate rental queue, or see what’s playing on live TV.

Unlike many bundles out there, you’ll never overpay for channels you aren’t interested in. A Sling TV base plan runs as low as $40 per month, with add-ons only costing an additional $6 per set. There are no contracts, and you can use the official app to enjoy your catalog wherever you go.

Why Sling TV’s Summer Freeview Weekends Is Perfect for Movie Buffs

Image via Sling TV

Sling TV’s Summer Freeview Weekends program offers a wide range of exclusive programming for free. For example, past Summer Freeview Weekends highlighted the slate of programming on the Paramount Network, Discovery+, and the Kids Extra add-on channel. From July 28 to July 31, subscribers can preview Paramount’s massive hit Yellowstone: 1883.

All of Discovery+’s biggest shows, like 90 Day Fiance, Ghost Adventures, Ciao House, Evil Lives Here, and Serving the Hamptons, are also available through a Sling TV package. Kids Extra, meanwhile, provides access to children’s programming from Disney XD, Disney XD, Disney Jr., NickToons, and TeenNick. Kids can marathon all of their favorite shows, whether it’s newer shows like Gravity Falls, The Owl House, and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, or dependable classics like DuckTales, Phineas and Ferb, SpongeBob SquarePants, Monster High, and Power Rangers franchise.

The Summer Freeview Weekends August line-up is the number one place to catch the best prestige television for free. Subscribers can try AMC+ from August 3 to August 6, just in time for the Season 2 premiere of the Western thriller Dark Winds. Showtime takes the spotlight on the weekend of August 10 with the premiere of Billions Season 7. August 18 highlights MGM+ and the premiere of its new series The Winter King, a historical take on the King Arthur legend from the creators of The Last Kingdom.

Sling TV and FXM Makes Watching Movies Easier

Image via Sling TV

For the most committed cinephiles, Sling TV’s FXM is a fantastic streaming resource for the most-talked-about new releases and older blockbusters. From now until the end of September, FXM will be home to award-winning movies like Bohemian Rhapsody and Jojo Rabbit, as well as audience favorites like The Greatest Showman, Get Out, Ford v Ferrari, Hidden Figures, and Love, Simon. All your favorite blockbusters are also available, from recent hits like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and older films like The Bourne Identity.

With the new Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part I dominating theaters, it’s the perfect time to rewatch Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible - Fallout on FXM. And since Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse is one of 2023’s biggest movies, why not catch up on Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy as well as Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man? If you love superheroes, the first Deadpool is also available until the end of September.

While it comes with any base package, Sling TV recommends the Blue plan, which is ideal for entertainment fans and the news-savvy with its 39 channels and the option to stream across three separate devices. The Hollywood Extra channels, meanwhile, include enough movies to satisfy everyone’s tastes. FXM itself is stacked with today’s most talked-about filmmakers and titles.

With so many movies, you may never want the comfort of your couch. As the saying goes, there's so much to watch and so little time — but Sling TV is in the business of making that easier. Click here for more information about these offers and to sign-up for Sling TV today.