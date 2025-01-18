If there's one man who can defeat Tom Cruise on his home turf of Paramount+ it's Laurence Fishburne. Yes, that's right, Fishburne has dethroned Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick from its seemingly permanent place atop the Paramount+ streaming charts with his abysmally reviewed 2024 sci-fi thriller, Slingshot, which has improbably skyrocketed to the top spot on the platform, beating out one of the most beloved blockbusters of recent years. Talk about a maverick performance.

Directed by Mikael Håfström (1408), Slingshot stars Casey Affleck as John, a determined astronaut on a multi-year mission to one of Saturn’s moons, Titan, to gather vital materials to save Earth, as one tends to do when the planet is about to die. Fishburne stars as Captain Franks, while the cast also features Tomer Capone as Nash, and Emily Beecham as John’s girlfriend, Zoe, and the story revolves around the titular slingshot technique, where the spacecraft utilizes the gravitational pull of planets to save fuel on their journey. Classic slingshot maneuver. But when John wakes up from one of his cryosleep cycles, sh*t hits the fan, and he loses his grip on reality.

It’s a surprising resurgence for a film that initially debuted in August 2024 to little fanfare, disappearing from cinemas almost as quickly as it arrived. Slingshot grossed just $818,279 worldwide, with most of that coming from North America, making it a box office flop. But what do home audiences love more than a film they've never heard of?

Is 'Slingshot' Actually Worth Seeing?

Well, 38% of Rotten Tomatoes critics didn't seem to think so, but Collider's review of the film leans slightly more on the positive side, even if the 5/10 score does probably quite accurately reflect the divisive nature of the piece. The review states that "there is something to appreciate in how the film follows through on embracing the dark oblivion that it had previously only been glimpsing into," but that the film falls apart if "you then think about it for half a second and realize that the door the story ultimately goes down doesn’t really make any sense", ultimately concluding that "no matter how much it committed to the maneuvers it was throwing at us, Slingshot can’t quite hit the mark in the way it needs to and itself just drifts away."

Slingshot and Top Gun: Maverick are both streaming now on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all your favorite movies streaming.

