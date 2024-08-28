In just two days, viewers can strap in for a bumpy, horrifying interstellar ride courtesy of Bleecker Street with the upcoming sci-fi feature Slingshot. Ahead of the psychological thriller's release, Collider is excited to share a new sneak peek with some unsettling implications for where Casey Affleck's space-faring mission is heading. He'll play one member of a team of elite astronauts making the journey to Jupiter's moon, Titan, using a dangerous maneuver to rocket them toward their target. It could just as easily send them careening into the vast reaches of space, too, and the possibilities begin to weigh on Affleck's John. A malfunction, as seen in the sneak peek, would bode especially poorly with the margin for error so slim. Of the scene, director Mikael Håfström said:

"This scene deals with the growing worry that something is critically wrong with the ship. It was truly great to watch Casey and Tomer create such great tension together in this and several other scenes just by talking… and listening. They enjoyed each other’s company."

Throughout Slingshot, viewers will see John unravel and begin to hallucinate, losing his grip on reality as the mission unfolds. However, the footage has his crewmate Nash, played by The Boys star Tomer Capone, raising the red flag instead. When the two have a moment alone, Nash tells John that he doesn't believe the ship will survive the slingshot maneuver and, even if it does, it won't hit its target. John rolls his eyes, but a brief flicker of the power seems to prove Nash's fears correct, even if he can't find anything within the ship's diagnostics suggesting anything wrong. His insistence on aborting the mission earns some frustration as John assures him he's seeing the same warning signs. The troubling conversation will likely stick in his head as the crew spends years together in space en route to Titan, with many ways things can derail their expedition.

Trying to keep the crew glued together on such a tense and dangerous journey will be Laurence Fishburne as Captain Franks. The Oscar nominee is having a busy year between playing L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers in the FX miniseries Clipped, appearing in Francis Ford Coppola's embattled Megalopolis, and voicing the elder Cybertronian Alpha Trion in the upcoming Transformers One. Affleck and Capone have kept full schedules as well, with The Instigators and The Boys Season 4 respectively. Rounding out the cast are Emily Beecham and David Morrissey.

Who Is Behind 'Slingshot?'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Slingshot hails from Mikael Håfström, who previously helmed the John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson supernatural horror 1408, and the Anthony Mackie-led Netflix actioner Outside the Wire. His sci-fi thriller venture has been long in the works, only finally gaining momentum in 2021 after years of development. BAFTA nominee Nathan Park joined with R. Scott Adams to pen the screenplay for the feature with Richard Saperstein, Istvan Major, and Beau Turpin attached as producers. Ivett Havasi, Shara Kay, Michael Hollingsworth, Tom Nohstadt, Ron Cundy, Nikolett Barabás, Jonathan Krauss, Brooklyn Weaver, and Joanna Plafsky serve as executive producers.

Bleecker Street has some exciting titles on the way, including the Steven Yeun and Kristen Stewart Sundance darling Love Me and the Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche epic The Return. Slingshot will be the banner's next big premiere when it hits theaters this Friday, August 30. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.