A brand new trailer has been revealed for the newly announced game Slitterhead. This is set to be the first game from Bokeh Game Studios, which was founded by Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of Silent Hill and Siren along with alumni from these series.

The trailer was revealed during the Game Awards 2021 and showed off many disgusting and grotesque creature designs that one would expect from a team with years of horror experience. There are very few details revealed about the game, but what was shown off in the new CG trailer was a city overrun by people who have been transformed into insect-like creatures. Toyama has previously said that he wants to ensure that their game still adheres to the team's horror roots. This will be the studio's debut title, which Toyama has said was inspired by film directors Fruit Chan Gor and Wong Kar-wai.

Image via Bokeh

RELATED: 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' Game Trailer Reveals a Horror Multiplayer From 'Friday the 13th' Team

Bokeh Game Studios was founded by Toyama alongside Kazunobu Sato and Junya Okura in August 2020. The game will also include music from fellow Silent Hill alum Akira Yomaoka, who has also worked on titles such as Killer is Dead, Lollipop Chainsaw, and The Medium. It was also announced last month that the visual director of Mega Man and Breath of Fire as well as the character designer on Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 5, Tatsuya Yoshikawa. While Toyama is known for his role in one of the most influential franchises in video games, he has worked on a horror game since 2008's Siren: Blood Curse while also working on non-horror projects like the Gravity Rush series. It was for his work on this series that Toyama received the outstanding performance award at the 16th Japan Media Arts Festival and the excellence award at the Japan Game Awards.

Slitterhead has no release date or platforms currently announced. You can watch the teaser trailer for the upcoming title down below.

‘Sonic Frontiers’ Trailer Shows the Hedgehog In His First Open-World Adventure Sonic goes 'Breath of the Wild' in his first "open-zone" game.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email