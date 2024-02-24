Romance is arguably one of the most beloved genres on television. It is evergreen and has continued to captivate audiences for decades with its timeless appeal. From classic love stories to modern twists, the genre offers a plethora of tropes to explore, each adding its own unique flavor to the narrative. Whether it's the tumultuous ups and downs that bring enemies closer till they're hopelessly in love or years of pining that lead to friends becoming soulmates, there's a trope to suit every palate. Among all these wonderful tropes, one has continued to capture the hearts of audiences: the slow-burn romance.

The trope is a perennial favorite and can be executed in combination with multiple other tropes, usually unrequited love, friends to lovers, or even forbidden romances. Over the years, TV shows have embraced this trope for a multitude of couples, and while not all of them succeed, some manage to carve their way into the audiences' hearts. Audiences spend season after season waiting for their favorite couple to say, "Screw it!" and finally get together; it's a sweet, satisfying union to years of waiting.

10 Donna and Harvey - 'Suits'

Played by Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht

Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and Harvey (Gabriel Macht) are one of the most popular slow-burn romances on TV. With Suits becoming the most-streamed show of 2023, the couple has become all the more loved by audiences. Ever since Harvey began his career as an ADA, Donna has supported him in all his ventures. While she is only his secretary, she has also been one of his best friends. Their professional dynamic has always carried an undercurrent of palpable tension that simmered beneath the surface. They share witty banter, playful innuendos, and occasional hints about their romantic history.

Despite being strictly professional for years, their deep connection was evident to those around them - especially for Mike and Rachel, who have always rooted for the couple. While they have their fair share of ups and downs, including Harvey's romantic relationships with Scottie and Paula, Donna has remained a steadfast presence in his life. So when they do finally get together, it feels like stepping into old shoes, and they fit perfectly as always.

9 Chloe and Lucifer - 'Lucifer'

Played by Lauren German and Tom Ellis

Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) start out as LAPD coworkers who only mildly tolerate each other. With time, they begin to enjoy each other's company and become close friends. Despite their differences in approach and occasional clashes, Chloe and Lucifer develop a strong mutual respect and admiration for each other. Lucifer's unwavering honesty and genuine care for Chloe's well-being slowly chip away at her skepticism, while Chloe's unwavering dedication and determination earn Lucifer's admiration and affection.

While Lucifer's attraction to Chloe is evident since the beginning, she continues to refuse his advances, which confuses him because most women immediately fall for his charms. Eventually, they begin to develop romantic feelings for each other - and everyone sees this manifest except for the pair themselves. But when Lucifer starts working with Ella Lopez, Chloe grows jealous, and they finally admit to their mutual admiration. The couple's story is one filled with incredible chemistry, marked by moments of tension, passion, and self-discovery.

8 Alexis and Ted - 'Schitt's Creek'

Played by Annie Murphy and Dustin Milligan

Ted (Dustin Milligan) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) had a love story that was as tumultuous as it was heartwarming. When the Roses move to Schitt's Creek after losing all their wealth, Ted becomes a crucial part of this fish-out-of-water tale. Unlike Alexis' past relationships, which often revolved around superficiality and privilege, her connection with Ted was pure and genuine, based on mutual respect and heartfelt friendship. While their first stint at a relationship does not end well, they keep running into each other and ultimately start to work together. Only then do they become great friends and have feelings for each other.

For the first time in her life, Alexis finds a partner who truly loves her, and they bring out the best versions of each other. They support each other without judgment, and when Ted gets an opportunity to join a program in the Galápagos Islands, Alexis convinces him to go, and they work on a loving, long-distance relationship. While they do not end up together due to pursuing their separate careers, even their breakup is amicable. Ultimately, they leave behind a legacy of love, laughter, and lasting memories that will be cherished by fans for years to come.

7 Lorelai and Luke - 'Gilmore Girls'

Played by Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson

Luke (Scott Patterson) and Lorelai's (Lauren Graham) love story is another storyline that captures the hearts of audiences with its depth and authenticity. From the moment Lorelai walks into Luke's diner in search of her much-needed caffeine fix, sparks fly between them. Despite their initial banter and playful exchanges, there is an underlying chemistry that gradually develops into a meaningful friendship. Luke is obviously immediately attracted to Lorelai, and keeps a memento of the first time they met, but it isn't until years later that they give the relationship a chance.

Luke's steadfast presence and unwavering support during challenging times, such as Lorelai's struggles with her daughter Rory and her family dynamics, lay the foundation for their evolving relationship. When they do finally start dating, they seem to experience, for the first time in their adult lives, a real, committed relationship with someone they love. Their relationship is a nuanced and realistic portrayal of love and partnership. They experience moments of joy, laughter, and heartache, but through it all, they remain steadfast in their devotion to each other.

6 Bonnie and Enzo - 'The Vampire Diaries'

Played by Kat Graham and Michael Malarkey

While they weren't the central couple in The Vampire Diaries, Bonnie (Kat Graham) and Enzo (Michael Malarkey) were one of the best ships on the show. They were an unlikely pairing - a witch and a vampire - but their love story proved that love conquers all. While they started off on rocky footing when Enzo threatened Bonnie's then-boyfriend Jeremy with death to get her to help him and Damon, they found themselves working together as the seasons went by.

They barely tolerate each other in the beginning, but when it is revealed that Enzo takes Bonnie to a secluded cabin to protect her when the Armory is about to attack, they find themselves in a forced proximity. This trope merged with the slow burn, makes up for a scrumptious plot. Eventually, they realize their feelings for each other and fall in love. The couple got very little screen time on the show, and the production decided to kill Enzo off, but it is proved that their love is so strong that Bonnie created an altogether new dimension to keep him by her side long after his death.

5 Amy and Jonah - 'Superstore'

Played by America Ferrera and Ben Feldman

Spanning over six seasons, Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah's (Ben Feldman) story is one of growth, challenges, and enduring love. When Jonah goes to apply for a job at a Cloud 9 store, little does he know he's going to find the love of his life there. But he does, and he falls for her instantly. When he discovers Amy is married, he politely backs off, but his crush doesn't seem to budge. Genuinely upset over her marriage, Amy decides to divorce her husband and the couple finally share their first kiss during a tornado.

Their story goes up and down throughout the show, especially when Ferrera leaves the show, and Amy leaves for California. But fans ultimately get their much awaited happy ever after in the final episodes, when the couple finally find their footing and get married. There's a glimpse of their future as a family, bringing things to a full circle.

4 Jane and Rafael - 'Jane the Virgin'

Played by Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni

True to their telenovela roots, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) are as dramatic a couple as they come. The couple's journey starts long before the actual series, showing that Jane once had a crush on Rafael, but being the playboy he was, he never called her back. Now, years later, working at his hotel, she is artificially inseminated with his seed when her drunk gynecologist makes a mistake. Even when she decides to keep the baby, the timing is never quite right for this couple, with Jane being engaged to Michael (Brett Dier) and Rafael trying to divorce Petra (Yael Grobglas).

Jane and Rafael try to work it out as co-parents and succeed, but the same can't be said for their roller-coaster ride of a relationship. Finally, they end up together in the final season and get married, sailing fans' favorite ship. But in the buildup to getting there, the couple's various tries at unsuccessful relationships make for an adventurous watch and make their final reconciliation even sweeter.

3 Elena and Damon - 'The Vampire Diaries'

Played by Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder

Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena's (Nina Dobrev) relationship was the central storyline in The Vampire Diaries, and it kept evolving through the seasons. The show begins with Elena falling for Damon's brother, Stefan (Paul Wesley), but it is later revealed that it was Damon who first met Elena the day her parents died. Despite Damon's initially antagonistic behavior and Elena's commitment to Stefan, there is an undeniable attraction between Damon and Elena from the start.

Damon is initially attracted to Elena because she looks exactly like his ex-girlfriend, Katherine, but it is quickly resolved that Damon loves her beyond her looks and deeply cares for her. In Season 3, when Stefan leaves with Klaus, Damon and Elena start their relationship slowly. But it becomes solid when Elena is turned into a vampire, and her repressed feelings for Damon heighten. Their love is strong beyond infinity, and even though one of them dies, their love never falters. The couple starts fresh as a human couple in the finale, wrapping up a great storyline.

2 Amy and Jake - 'Brooklyn 99'

Played by Melissa Fumero and Andy Samberg

Image via FOX

Fan favorite Peraltiago is the beautiful relationship between NYPD detectives Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero). What makes them one of the best sitcom couples isn't just the love or the admiration, but the mutual respect and genuine friendship they have. The couple brings out the best in each other and isn't afraid to show their affection. While Jake is willing to be demoted for their relationship, Amy considers his emotions when she's about to take the Sargeant's exam because she doesn't want to lose what she had with Jake.

Jake and Amy are competitive individuals, and from their witty banter, it is obvious they are made for each other. Their chemistry and banter make them a truly enjoyable couple to watch, and their ability to navigate challenges and conflicts together strengthens their bond. Amy and Jake are not just a couple, but also partners who complement each other perfectly, making them one of the best sitcom couples and relationship goals for many fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

1 Carly and Freddie - 'iCarly'

Played by Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress

Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie's (Nathan Kress) relationship in iCarly is a central and beloved aspect of the show. From the early episodes of the series, it's clear that Freddie has a crush on Carly, expressing his feelings for her multiple times despite her initially seeing him as just a friend. Carly, on the other hand, is amused by Freddie's affection and always treats him with kindness and respect. Throughout the show, numerous hints and moments suggest both Carly and Freddie have romantic feelings for each other, but they often struggle to address them directly. However, at the end of the original series, when Carly leaves for Italy, she tells Freddie she loves her, and it's admitted that they end up together.

Luckily for fans, the revival series takes up the storyline and brings them together, proving that Creddie is the ultimate couple on the show. While they start off as friends at the beginning, the seasons see them grow closer until all is out in the open and they (finally!) get together. It is implied that the couples get married in the future, solidifying their endgame status, and the years of wait for fans proves to be one of the best decisions ever.

