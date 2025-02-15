Undeniably, there’s something great about a Western that contains plenty of action or proves exciting to watch. Take a look at something like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, which might have some slower moments in the first half, but eventually takes off and gets pretty relentless as it goes along. High Noon is another classic that wastes very little time pacing-wise, and something like Stagecoach zips by more than most other films of its age.

But there are also Westerns that function as slow-burn films, and these can be just as satisfying, even if they're naturally not as immediate while also requiring a little more patience to appreciate. The following films aren’t necessarily the slowest Westerns, nor the very best ones overall, but all can be counted as successful Westerns that take their time. They're ranked below, starting with the pretty good and ending with the greats.

10 'Cry Macho' (2021)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros.

Well, okay, Cry Macho is an admittedly flawed film, but it’s certainly not without merit as far as Westerns with modern-day settings go. It’s a late-era Clint Eastwood movie he both starred in and directed, and might well be the last time he does appear in front of the camera, having one last hurrah as the sort of character he’d played before in Westerns, but much, much older here.

Cry Macho feels like it was directed by an older director, and the film ambles along slowly with its simple story and very old star at the center of it all. But fans of Eastwood’s vast filmography should still find things to appreciate about Cry Macho, even if most of the appeal of the film does involve seeing Eastwood’s (probably) final performance in a rather mellow, bittersweet movie.