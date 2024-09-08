Slow Horses is a fantastic British espionage series adapted from Mick Herron's acclaimed novels. It's about the disgraced MI5 agents relegated to Slough House, a dumping ground for spies who have made career-ending mistakes. These so-called “slow horses” are led by the cynical and abrasive Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), a former top agent who is now tasked with overseeing the misfits. Despite being written off by the rest of MI5, the team often finds themselves embroiled in high-stakes missions, where their skills and instincts prove invaluable.

The series expertly blends dark humor with tense, action-packed sequences, offering a fresh take on the spy genre. Most of all, Slow Horses innovates by making its spies bumbling. In contrast to the suave and flawless James Bond, these spooks mess up - often. As a result, the show is frequently hilarious and well worth watching. The fourth season comes out in September but, in the meantime, here are the ten best episodes so far, ranked.

10 "Fiasco"

Season 1, Episode 5

Image via Apple TV+

"I don't normally do these kinds of speeches, but this feels like a big moment, and if this all turns to s---, I might not see any of you again." The penultimate episode of season one sees the Slough House team racing to avert catastrophe. The episode opens with River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and Sid Baker (House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke) piecing together clues about the kidnapping of a young Pakistani student. Meanwhile, Jackson Lamb discovers a connection between the kidnappers and a far-right nationalist group, revealing a plot to incite racial tensions.

The suspense is great here. The episode's most gripping moments feature Lamb's bold confrontation with Diana Taverner and Cartwright's frantic effort to retrieve a vital photograph. Lamb’s staged bomb scare, a clever deception, showcases his sharp wit and strategic thinking. He's truly the highlight of the show; a curmudgeonly, self-destructive but ultimately gifted spy whose ingenuity frequently saves the day.

9 "Follies"

Season 1, Episode 6

Image via Apple TV+

"Moscow rules, watch your back." With the kidnapped student's life hanging in the balance, Lamb and co. make a last-ditch effort to locate him before the terrorists' plan can be executed. This builds up to a major confrontation against the heavily armed kidnappers. At the same time, Lamb must also navigate a political minefield, as his superiors at MI5 attempt to distance themselves from the debacle.

The episode serves up a series of twists and double-crosses, as well as the expected climactic showdown. It answers some key questions while also asking some new ones, laying the groundwork for future intrigue. That said, it falls somewhat short of its potential, ending up merely solid rather than great. The best part is the revelation that Sid Baker is not actually dead, nor is she actually Sid Baker. It's a great demonstration of the deceptive world the characters inhabit, hinting at future treachery in the episodes to follow.

8 "Uninvited Guests"

Season 3, Episode 4

Image via Apple TV+

"Those who write the rules rarely suffer their weight." In "Uninvited Guests", Slough House finds itself dealing with the fallout from a deadly attack on British soil. River and Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves) are sent to follow up on leads, while Min Harper (Dustin Demri-Burns) and Louisa Guy (Rosalind Eleazar) dig into the backgrounds of potential suspects. Their investigation leads them to an unexpected connection within the corridors of power.

The episode maintains the tension of the preceding hour, which concluded with the shocking death of James 'Spider' Webb (Freddie Fox) and the tiger team going rogue. The pace is relentless, and the plot just gets thicker and thicker as it rolls along, with all parties seemingly heading toward a showdown at the storage facility. The mystery of the contents of the Gray Books is the thread that holds it all together. Once again, red herrings, ruses, and bait-and-switches abound.

7 "Cicada"

Season 2, Episode 4

Image via Apple TV+

"Maybe they made their getaway by hitching." "Cicada" delves into the past to unravel a mystery that has haunted the intelligence community for decades. The episode opens with the discovery of a long-dormant Russian sleeper agent, or "cicada", who has been activated after years of inactivity. Lamb and Slough House are tasked with uncovering the cicada's mission and preventing any potential threat to national security. As they dig into the agent's background, they discover a trail of secrets that dates back to the Cold War.

This real-world historical element is neat, referencing actual Soviet spies who were embedded in the West for long stretches of time. The plot also gets personal for River, who discussed that period with his grandfather David (played by the always-wonderful Jonathan Pryce), a retired senior MI5 officer. In short, this episode doesn't so break new espionage ground but its own fun, distinctive stamp on established tropes.

6 "Hard Lessons"

Season 3, Episode 2

Image via Apple TV+

"I'd like to see you eaten, feet-first, by pigs." In the second episode of Season One, the crew is grappling with the aftermath of a botched mission that has left them under intense scrutiny. MI5's higher-ups are eager to pin the blame on the Slow Horses. As they face disciplinary action, a new crisis emerges when a high-ranking intelligence officer is found murdered under suspicious circumstances. Lamb suspects foul play and decides to investigate, despite orders to stand down.

River takes the lead in this one, with most of the drama stemming from his mission to retrieve a vital file from Regent's Park. The episode reaches its climax in a nerve-wracking face-off between River and Duffy (Chris Reilly), the MI5 agent on his tail. The hero has to muster all his wits and determination to make it out. "Hard Lessons" is thus a fittingly tense hour of TV, throwing the viewer into a storm of spy games, peril, and looming treachery.

5 "Boardroom Politics"

Season 2, Episode 5

Image via Apple TV+

"Someone always pays." "Boardroom Politics"' takes a closer look at the power struggles within MI5 and how they impact the agents at Slough House. The episode opens with Lamb receiving intelligence about a potential mole within the higher echelons of the intelligence agency. He orders River and Guy to look into the matter, and they soon uncover evidence of a conspiracy that threatens to destabilize the entire organization.

What follows is a deadly game involving lies, terrorist threats, rogue planes, FSB agents, iconic London landmarks, shootouts, and evacuations. Once again, the plot devices here are well-worn, but they're executed with a ton of personality, elevating Slow Horses above the average spy show. The best part is the way that the protagonists have to lean on ingenuity and quick thinking rather than combat skills or high-tech gadgets. This is spycraft on a shoestring government budget; James Bond for modern-day Britain's malaise.

Season 3, Episode 6

Image via Apple TV+

"You think I won't kill you because you're unarmed… and a woman… but I was in Iraq!" Footprints is the finale of Season 3, making for one of the show's most satisfying episodes. It begins with Jackson receiving a tip about a potential terrorist attack. As the team rushes to prevent the attack, they discover that their every move is being monitored by an unknown adversary. River and Louisa follow a lead to a remote location, only to find themselves walking into a trap. River has some scene-stealing episodes in this one, including leaking a document that causes several power figures to be cut down to size.

This episode is certainly action-packed, with the British intelligence agency itself becoming a kind of antagonist. Their actions are frequently dishonest and immoral, essentially verging on outright assassination. This has real-world parallels to current concerns about the lack of oversight for secret agencies, who sometimes break the law in the name of supposedly keeping the public safe.

3 "Old Scores"

Season 2, Episode 6

Image via Apple TV+

"If you had issues with him, I could have spoken to HR." Old Scores is the final episode of the second season. It sees Lamb pursuing a lead that takes him back to his past, unearthing secrets that have long been buried. Meanwhile, River and Louisa must meet a former MI5 operative who has turned rogue. Rather than being a lone actor, the operative is connected to a larger conspiracy that threatens the stability of the intelligence community.

The episode is marked by a series of revelations and betrayals, testing the trust and loyalty within Slough House. The focus on Lamb's history is also intriguing. There's so much the viewer doesn't know about him. The full story of his rise and fall is sure to be one of the show's most satisfying revelations. The character is great on paper, but Oldman's committed, hilarious performance significantly improves him, so much so that the actor received an Emmy nomination for his efforts.

2 "Cleaning Up"

Season 3, Episode 5

Image via Apple TV+

"Working with you has been the lowest point in a disappointing career." In this one, River and Standish are tasked with retrieving a sensitive file that has fallen into the wrong hands, while Min and Louisa clean up loose ends. Meanwhile, a plot to take down Tearney (Sophie Okonedo) surfaces, the ambitious Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) gets up to all kinds of schemes, and a team of gunmen are tasked with killing everyone at a certain location, placing the protagonists in their trickiest situation yet.

The title is tongue-in-cheek, with the episode creating far more chaos than it eliminates. It culminates in a major death, as well as a dramatic, slow-motion grenade explosion, engulfing River in a cascade of files and collapsing shelves. In this regard, it's one of the show's closest brushes with generic spy drama, but it unspools its mysteries with a lot more thought and cleverness than most. As a result, it's one of the series' most enjoyable installments.

1 "Negotiating with Tigers"

Season 3, Episode 3

Image via Apple TV+

"You cannot reason with a tiger when your head is in its mouth." Slow Horses's best episode so far is the third episode of the third season, where a precarious political situation places all the characters on high alert. River and Louisa must monitor a key meeting, tasked with ensuring that British interests are protected while avoiding an international incident. The plot unfolds briskly, holding the attention throughout, while also answering some key questions.

The episode features violence, betrayal, unexpected rescues, jaw-dropping revelations, and an accidental killing. It's certainly unpredictable, keeping the viewer guessing as to everyone's next move. The highlight, however, is the often-difficult relationship between River and his near-father figure, Lamb. When River places his absolute confidence in his superior, it's genuinely touching. Hopefully, further episodes explore this dynamic further, while telling the audience more about what exactly went down in Lamb's past, as well as what makes him tick.

