If you are a fan of spy thrillers, you’ll be happy to know that Apple TV+ debuted today a new espionage series starring none other than Academy Award winner Gary Oldman. Slow Horses follows British Intelligence agents who work in an MI-5 office considered a dumping ground for erratic agents. In order to tease viewers and get them hyped up, Apple released a long sneak peek into the opening 20 minutes of the series, which features an ambitious action sequence.

Filmed inside an airport, the scene chronicles a botched operation immediately followed by a course correction by agent River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), who goes rogue in order to right his mistake. The clip showcases a mesmerizing tension build as the Slow Horses crew starts to realize they might be responsible for letting a potential terrorist go free — a terrorist with a bomb on his backpack no less — so talk about starting off with a bang.

In an exclusive interview with Collider, Oldman and Lowden talked about that week, filming on location at Stansted Airport, and revealed the cast was extremely impressed with how huge it became. Oldman also revealed to Collider that, in addition to the six episodes that will roll out throughout April, there are six more episodes to come, which indicates that Apple decided to break the 12-episode Season 1 into two parts. If the sneak peek is any indication, though, we will be wanting those other episodes sooner rather than later.

Slow Horses is based on a best-selling novel by author Mick Herron. Season 1 is based on the first book in a series, so depending on how Apple TV+ subscribers respond to the story, we could be looking at multiple season orders, since the novel series consists of eight volumes (plus two novellas), with the latest book set to be released in May 2022. The star-studded cast also features Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour), Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), and Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel, House of the Dragon).

You can stream the first two episodes of Slow Horses on Apple TV+ today. The remaining episodes will roll out weekly up until April 29.

You can watch the sneak peek below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

“Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as 'Jackson Lamb,' the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

