She also reveals what someone should watch if you’ve never seen her work.

If you’re a fan of spy series and Gary Oldman, I’ve got some great news to share: now streaming on Apple TV+ is Oldman’s new series, Slow Horses, and it’s absolutely worth your time. Based on Mick Herron’s best-selling novels and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep), the series follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career ending mistakes. Loaded with fantastic performances, great dialogue, and storylines you normally don’t see in a spy series, Slow Horses is a welcome addition to the genre.

Shortly after watching the first six episodes, I got to speak with Kristin Scott Thomas. She talked about why she wanted to be part of the series, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, how the show shines a light on real people, how she’s never read any character like Jackson Lamb on paper, and the challenge of making a series for the first time and how different it is from shooting a movie. In addition, she reveals what someone should watch if you’ve never seen her work.

Slow Horses also stars Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Paul Higgins, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Steve Waddington, Paul Hilton, Antonio Aakeel, Peter Judd, and Jonathan Pryce. The series is produced by See-Saw Films. Graham Yost executive produces alongside Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski also serve as executive producers on the series. James Hawes directs all six episodes and executive produces.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden on ‘Slow Horses,’ Future Series Plans, and Filming a Huge Action Scene at a London Airport

Watch what Kristin Scott Thomas had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. Slow Horses streams exclusively on Apple TV+ and releases new episodes every Friday.

Kristin Scott Thomas

If someone has never seen anything she’s done, what is the first thing they should watch and why?

What is her favorite place to perform a stage production?

What was it about Slow Horses that said I want to do this?

How she has never read any character like Jackson Lamb on paper.

How the show shines a light on real people and people that make mistakes.

Does her character have a line she won’t cross?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of the series?

Thomas talks about the challenge of making a series for the first time and how different it is from shooting a movie.

Image via Apple TV+

Here's the official synopsis for Slow Horses:

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

‘Slow Horses’: Olivia Cooke and Saskia Reeves on Making the Antithesis of a Spy Thriller

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Steve Weintraub (9792 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub