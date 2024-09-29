Olivia Cooke's role as Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon launched her into global stardom, but before she was fighting a situationship (and a war) in Westeros, Cooke had a jam-packed filmography. Cooke's breakout role was in Bates Motel as Emma Decody, and the British actress had starring roles in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Gwyneth Hughes' Vanity Fair series and Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Ready Player One — Cooke even appeared in a One Direction music video in 2012. Alicent Hightower is easily Cooke's best known role, but fantasy enthusiasts may not be aware of another series Cooke briefly starred in, the same year House of the Dragon premiered: Apple TV+'s Slow Horses. The British spy thriller stars Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, and one Olivia Cooke, who plays a short but sweet role as Sidonie 'Sid' Baker, an MI5 agent with a secret. Slow Horses, a black comedy, was an opportunity for Cooke to show off her comedic chops, and she played Sid Baker with a dry, sardonic wit that had scores of viewers wishing she stuck around for more than a few episodes.

'Slow Horses' Is Another British TV Gem

Slow Horses, based on Mick Herron’s Slough House series of spy novels, premiered on April 1, 2022, and follows the MI5 members of Slough House, the division where disgraced agents who've committed career-ending mistakes — the titular Slow Horses — go to live out the rest of their careers in administrative purgatory. The series has a stacked cast, starring Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the head of Slough House, and Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, a recent Slough House transplant, alongside Olivier award-winner Kristin Scott Thomas and Tony award-winner Sophie Okonedo in supporting roles. Now going into its fourth season, Slow Horses was renewed for a fifth season in January 2024 and won the 2024 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

Olivia Cooke Is the Best Part of 'Slow Horses' Season 1

Olivia Cooke's Sid Baker is the only competent agent working at Slough House. In her very first scene, Sid gets one over on a journalist Slough House is surveilling by staging a distraction and stealing information off of his USB before he can notice, and MI5’s Deputy Director even dispenses a rare compliment by calling Sid the “most capable” of the Slow Horses. The anomaly of Sid's station at Slough House only kept a mystery for a short while, and it's revealed that Sid has been sent to Slough House to keep tabs on River Cartwright, the division’s newest recruit, following a very public MI5 training mishap. Unfortunately, Sid takes a bullet to the head for her efforts and spends a few episodes in a coma before the sudden reveal that Sid has died in the hospital.

Though her storyline is darker, Cooke plays Sid as a sharp-witted agent who is aware that she is above her colleagues and acts like it, leaning into the comedy of the situation. While Cooke technically plays the straight man, her blunt portrayal as a highly capable agent among a group of inept colleagues highlights Slow Horses' absurdity. Cooke's performance is also an excellent foil for Lowden's River Cartwright, who is often eager to prove himself, while Sid maintains a somewhat amused detachment. Cooke makes the most of her short performance in Slow Horses, commanding and bantering her way through each scene she appears in.

Will Olivia Cooke's Sid Return to 'Slow Horses'?

Cooke's short stint on Slow Horses left viewers clamoring for more and questioning whether her return could be imminent after a promising surprise in the Season 1 finale sparked some hope. In the final minutes of the finale, the Slough House agents discover that all evidence of Sid's existence has been erased, implying that there might be more to the circumstances surrounding Sid's sudden death than viewers are privy to, leaving the door open for Olivia Cooke to return in a later season. With House of the Dragon launching Cooke into the celebrity stratosphere, it’s still unsure whether she will return to Slow Horses, but Mick Herron’s novels see Sid return in the series’ seventh novel, Slough House, so maybe it's not time to give up hope yet!

