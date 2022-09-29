Apple TV+ has revealed the release date for Season 2 of Slow Horses, a drama series starring Gary Oldman as the unwilling leader of disgraced spies. The series' well-met first season premiered last April, but the series is already coming back with six more episodes in just a few months.

Slow Horses follows the members of Slough House, an espionage department where MI5 dumps everyone they deem unfit. The grumpy and hopeless leader of the Slough House, Jackson Lamb (Oldman), knows the agents that end up there are being punished, and are not supposed to do any real spy work. However, their unique condition also allows the Slough House to remain undetected while investigating crime conspiracies involving people in power, including members of the MI5 itself.

The first season of Slow Horses led the unwilling leader of the Slough House to use his group of misfits to investigate a delicate hostage situation. Season 2’s trailer already revealed that the following episodes would deal with sleeper agents coming back to service, which puts the MI5 in danger, forcing the Slough House to act once more. Slow Horses adapts the best-selling novels by author Mick Herron, and Season 2 is set to tell the story of the second book in the collection, Dead Lions.

Slow Horses’ cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

With a killer concept and a star-studded cast, there was little doubt Slow Horses would be successful, which explains why Apple TV+ ordered two seasons before the series' premiere. The early renewal allowed the creative team behind the series to get Season 2 ready to release so fast. Director James Hawes even shot Season 2 in its entirety before the first season was released. We should also expect a quick turnaround for Season 3 because last June, Apple TV+ was so pleased with the first season release that the streaming platform already renewed the series through Season 4. The future seasons of Slow Horses will also have six episodes each.

The first two episodes of Slow Horses Season 2 will come to Apple TV+ on Friday, December 2. After that, new episodes follow weekly, every Friday, until the season finale on December 30. Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Slow Horses below.