Apple TV+ has a special treat for viewers of their brand-new spy drama Slow Horses. The streamer tacked a surprise trailer for season two of the hit drama onto the end of the show’s season one finale, confirming that, while there is no release date as of yet, audiences won’t be leaving Slough House just yet.

The season two trailer teases sleeper agents embedded in various places in British society, who have been reactivated and pose a threat to the already strung-out MI5 agents fans have come to know and love (and maybe hate, just a bit). Sacrifices, grudges, traitors all accompany new faces (and new threats?) in the short, minute-long trailer, which ramps up all the excitement and danger of the season one finale to an even higher level, teasing Apple’s confidence in the future success of the series. And of course, Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb is there complaining about paperwork, calling it a “ball ache” in characteristically dry fashion.

Based on the novel of the same name by Mick Herron, Slow Horses was a runaway success for Apple, not only because of its stacked cast featuring the likes of Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas. Following a disgraced MI5 trainee (Jack Lowden) who finds himself in administrative hell after a botched training session, Slow Horses reveals what happens when paper-pushers are shoved into the limelight, tangled in a dangerous game of cat and mouse along with the rest of MI5.

If the dialogue from the surprise trailer is to be believed, season two of Slow Horses will adapt the plot of Herron’s second Slough House novel, Dead Lions — which is also the code name for the sleeper agents mentioned in the trailer. The second season was confirmed by series director James Hawes to have been shot in its entirely before the first season ever premiered, and has also added Peaky Blinders’ Aimee-Ffion Edwards and This Is Going to Hurt’s Kadiff Kirwan. And Apple certainly has plenty of material to work with if Slow Horses continues its successful streak at the streamer, with Herron having published five additional Slough House novels and two novellas, with a sixth novel, Bad Actors, having just released yesterday.

Season two of Slow Horses has not yet received a release date. In the meantime, fans can stream the entire six-episode first season, also starring Saskia Reeves, Sophie Okonedo, Olivia Cooke, and Jonathan Pryce, now on Apple TV+. Check out the season two trailer down below:

