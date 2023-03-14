In a Q&A with Deadline, Gary Oldman teased the upcoming third and fourth seasons of Apple TV+'s spy series Slow Horses. Oldman was joined in his talk by his series costars Saskia Reeves, Jack Lowden, Rosalind Eleazar, Dustin Demri-Burns, Kardiff Kirwan, and Christopher Chung. The panel was hosted by Peter White of Deadline, and topics of discussion ranged from some pretty intense Season 2 spoilers to the level of gas to be expected from the upcoming third and fourth seasons of the spy series.

Oldman kicked off the panel, discussing his love for his latest role, that of Jackson Lamb, the leader of a group of British MI5 spy rejects who are pushed to the drudgery of bureaucratic spy-life. Oldman's character is a messy old codger whose consistent drunkenness has landed him in the rejects pile. Of his role, Oldman stated that "[i]t's wonderful to have this freedom of the license to be so obnoxious." Oldman also discussed some of the less glamorous aspects of filming the series, including one scene which required eating seventeen bowls of noodles (all before lunch), a task that certainly added to his character's flatulent nature.

But the discussion didn't stop with the topic of Oldman's character. The panel also discussed major plot points from Season 2, which premiered in December 2022, such as (spoiler alert) the death of Min Harper, played by Demri-Burns, who also joined the panel, despite his deceased status on the series. Oldman discussed the impact that Min's death had, and will continue to have on the series. "The main thrust or the theme of season 2 is...it's about loss," Oldman noted.

RELATED:

'The Last of Us' Season 1 Finale Recap: "It Can't Be for Nothing"

Min's death in Season 2 is just one of many losses felt by the reject-pile spies, and what losses will be felt in the third season, or the fourth season, which is about to begin production is yet unknown. However, Oldman did tease some Lamb's continued issues with digestive issues stating that as they're "...just about to head off to shoot Season 4, and if you think he's flatulent. Hold on."

Season 2 of Slow Horses premiered on Apple TV+ in December 2022. The first two seasons of the series are now available to stream on the app. No premiere date has yet been set for the third or fourth season of the series, however, it does look like it will blow us all away. The series is based on the Slough Horses book series by Mick Herron.