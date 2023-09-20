The Big Picture Slow Horses Season 3, based on the novel Real Tigers, will be released on Apple TV+ starting December 1, with a total of six episodes.

Jackson Lamb (played by Gary Oldman) will lead the "slough house" after an agent's death, which changes his approach to missions.

New cast members include Katherine Waterston and Ṣọpẹ Dérísù, and Season 4 has already been confirmed with new additions such as Hugo Weaving and Joanna Scanlan.

After Slow Horses fans were surprised with a Season 2 release just months after Season 1 premiered – even though this was kind of by design, since the thriller series was initially conceived as a 12-part debut season that Apple decided do cut in half – we’ve had to wait a lot more for a third season. But the good news is that the wait is almost over: Slow Horses Season 3 has secured a December release window on Apple TV+.

In order to tease the six new episodes that are coming our way, the streamer decided to follow up on the previously released teaser with some first-look images that give nothing away in terms of plot but lets us glimpse at the “slough house” inhabitants. Even though they have not been assembled as a dream team – far from it, actually – the MI5 misfits were able to do a pretty good job after they got involved by chance with larger-than-life espionage plots.

For Season 3, we will once again witness Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) with his unkempt look and that slight air of someone who’s drunk half the time. Lamb will have to lead the “slough house” in the aftermath of an agent’s death that completely reshaped the way that the head of the division approaches his tactics and his handling of missions, as well as who he sends on them.

Which Novel is Season 3 of 'Slow Horses' Based On?

Close

Season 3 of Slow Horses will be based on Real Tigers, the third novel in the spy series by author Mick Herron. Even though a full trailer is yet to come out, Apple has revealed that the new season will kick off in Istanbul, where a romantic liaison will expose a buried MI5 secret. When Jackson and his team become involved, they discover that the secret threatens their future as a team and MI5 itself.

The dark secret will be unveiled by cast newcomer Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts film series) who will play MI5 agent Alison Dunn. Also new to the cast is Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù (Gangs of London) as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul. Returning cast members include Kristin Scott Thomas (The English Patient), Jack Lowden (Dunkirk), Saskia Reeves (Luther), Rosalind Eleazar (Harlots), Chris Reilly (Call the Midwife), Christopher Chung (Waterloo Road), Kardiff Kirwan (Chewing Gum), Freddie Fox (The Great), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders) and Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones).

Ever since its premiere, Slow Horses has been widely acclaimed as one of Apple TV+’s best shows. With several nominations across BAFTA and other awards, the series has already been renewed for Season 4 – which will welcome Hugo Weaving (The Matrix trilogy), Joanna Scanlan (Notes on a Scandal), Ruth Bradley (Guilt), Tom Brooke (Empire of Light), and James Callis (Battlestar Galactica) into its fold. The fourth season will also stick to the sequence of adaptations, using the fourth book Spook Street as source material.

Apple TV+ premieres Season 3 of Slow Horses on December 1 with two episodes. The remaining four will roll out weekly through December 29.