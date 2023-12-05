The Big Picture Season 3 of Slow Horses takes the challenges for slough house members to a new level, with Standish kidnapped and River breaking into MI-5 archives.

Jackson Lamb has his hands full trying to figure out why someone would target the "losers" in the spy agency.

The season revolves around the team being targeted by a group trying to penetrate MI-5, leading to heightened alert and the future of River and Standish in question.

If you watched the two-part Season 3 premiere of Slow Horses on Apple TV+, you know that the situation for slough house members is delicate. With a new episode dropping this Wednesday, Apple TV+ decided to share with Collider an exclusive sneak peek from Episode 3, "Negotiating With Tigers," which teases the turn of events that is about to happen in the next chapters.

Not that life for the slow horses was easy in previous seasons, but this season takes the cake. With Standish (Saskia Reeves) kidnapped by a group whose intentions aren’t clear and River (Jack Lowden) breaking into the MI-5 archives when he absolutely shouldn’t have, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) has his hands full while trying to figure out why somebody would target a bunch of losers inside the spy agency. Before doing so, however, he has to go pick River up.

As the clip shows, the overachiever agent wasn’t released from the MI-5 grasp before being taught a very physical lesson. Of course, after managing to break past security and making it a lot farther than anyone is supposed to inside the headquarters, River managed to piss many people off, including Nick Duffy (Chris Reilly) and Hobbs (Chris Coghill). In true Lamb fashion, he laughs hard as soon as he sees River.

What's The Story of 'Slow Horses' Season 3?

In this season, Jackson and his team get targeted by a group whose mission seems to be penetrating MI-5 through its weakest link. The effect is not much different than it’d be if a bomb had gone off: all sectors enter alert mode as everyone tries to figure out what’s really behind the attack on the agency.

Since Slow Horses’ seasons tend to happen over a short timeline, fans will likely see River black and blue for the remainder of the episodes. Once again, it seems like someone took advantage of the agent’s eagerness to solve problems to detect possible security breaches within MI-5, and with Ingrid Tearney (Sophie Okonedo) back on the scene, it’s safe to say that heads will roll. The question is: What will this mean for the future of River? And who is going to be able to rescue Standish after all? We’ll have to wait until the end of the month to find out.

Slow Horses is considered one of the best TV shows airing right now. In its relatively short run, it has already managed to accumulate several BAFTA nominations and is already renewed for Season 4, which will bring Hugo Weaving (The Matrix trilogy) into the cast.

Apple rolls out new episodes of Slow Horses on Wednesdays. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

