Apple TV+ ended the year 2022 by giving fans a quick sneak peek at Season 3 of its latest thriller series Slow Horses. Season 2's action-packed finale officially concluded with a teaser trailer for its succeeding season unveiling that there are still far too many secrets to uncover in this spy drama series.

The one-minute clip includes lots of guns, knives, blood, theories, possible hostages, and much more. The teaser trailer gives a glimpse of a bloody-faced River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) as someone eerily narrates the chilling line "secrets will always come out, there will always be a reckoning." Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and his team return to placing their lives at great risk in order to unravel another mystery when Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves) goes missing.

The spy thriller series is based on the Slough House series novels by Mick Herron, adapted for television by Veep co-writer and co-producer Will Smith and See-Saw Films. The Apple TV+ hit directed by Jeremy Lovering, stars Academy Award winner Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Lowden. The series follows a group of British intelligence agents who now serve in the dumping ground of Slough House of MI5, a facility known to be filled with rejects. The team discovers a series of dark secrets surrounding the Cold War. The team quickly finds itself threatened by Russian spies embedded in the U.K. and fights to defend England.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: How [SPOILER'S] Death Raises the Stakes in 'Slow Horses' Season 2

The drama thriller premiered on Apple TV+ on April 1, 2022, quickly followed by its second season in December 2022 as both seasons were filmed back to back. The series has not only been renewed for a third season, which is currently filming, but also has been confirmed for a fourth as well. The third season of the series is set to portray book three, Real Tigers. The new season will not only bring in new mysteries and white-knuckle-clenching moments but also will be directed by Saul Metzstein. As of yet, there is no official release date for Season 3, though it is most probable new episodes will be released on Apple TV+ in late 2023.

Watch the riddling teaser trailer for Slow Horses Season 3 below.