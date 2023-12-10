Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Slow Horses.

The third season of the Gary Oldman-led espionage thriller Slow Horses is, contrary to its name, off and running at a very brisk pace. The Apple TV+ show has brought back our favorite Slough House rejects who somehow once again find themselves in the middle of a scandal. This time, however, it's one of their own, Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves), who is in dire straits.

Jackson Lamb (Oldman) is the leader of this group of castoffs who have made one too many mistakes and find themselves on the outside of MI5 serving as little more than overtrained clerks for the savvier agents. River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), Louisa Guy (Rosalind Eleazar), Shirley Dander (Aimee Ffion-Edwards), and Marcus Longridge (Kadiff Kirwan) are on the case, and there is an increased sense of urgency as their friend and colleague's life is at stake along with some of the government's most precious secrets. Within the first two episodes, the audience is introduced to what is referred to as a "tiger team" concerning Standish's kidnapping and disappearance. Naturally, we had the urge to dig a little deeper and find out what these specialized units are.

How Does Season 3 of 'Slow Horses' Set Up the "Tiger Team"?

In an interview with Forbes, show creator Will Smith talked about the third season, subtitled Real Tigers, after author Mick Herron's book. When Catherine Standish is abducted, it's a brand-new twist, and the Slow Horses jump into action to track her down. The entire group believes that this is an actual kidnapping, as Cartwright gets a call telling him to arrive at a certain locale within one minute or Standish will be executed.

Naturally, Cartwright busts his ass across town, only to be met with by an actual MI5 agent named James "Spider" Webb (Freddie Fox) who is also being leveraged by a mysterious perpetrator. He tells River to find out what the kidnappers want to save the lives of not only Standish but Spider's own loved ones. It seems like a genuine crisis, and River treats it as such. So again, he sprints to another location as ordered. This time, it's the MI5 building where he is known as a Slough House member. Cartwright and the audience are let off the hook when Lamb informs the group that it has all been orchestrated by what is known as a "Tiger Team." So what exactly is the Tiger Team, and what is their function within the world of espionage?

Where Did the Term "Tiger Team" Originate From?

NASA is among the first organizations to have begun using the term “Tiger Teams” to refer to small, determined teams of experts who help solve complex problems. In practice, the term was made famous by NASA deploying a tiger team during the Apollo 13 mission in 1970. During the Apollo 13 lunar landing mission, part of the Service Module malfunctioned and exploded. NASA then formed a select technical team tasked with solving the issue and bringing the astronauts safely home. This “Tiger Team” later won the Presidential Medal of Freedom for their work on that successful mission.

Since then, this "tiger team" operation has been used in a much broader sense, applying to a wide array of government operations to ensure the security quality control of other government agencies, similar to the operation that we see carried out in Episode 2 of Slow Horses Season 3.

What Is the Purpose of the "Tiger Team" in 'Slow Horses' Season 3?

In Slow Horses, the tiger team is a unit ordered together by Home Secretary Peter Judd (Samuel West) and headed by Sly Monteith (Gavin Spokes) at the Chieftain Security Firm to demonstrate weaknesses in MI5's security. A tiger team is essentially an internal group that is used to carry out a task on behalf of another government agency to flesh out weaknesses in another agency. What happened to Standish is only part of a drill, and she is not in any real danger.

Of course, Cartwright has proven that MI5 is ill-equipped to handle this particular security breach, and it seems like an effective tiger team drill — but this respite is short-lived. The point man of the tiger team, Sean Donovan (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) is in charge of carrying out the abduction and applying pressure to Lamb, Slough House, and MI5. It appears that the drill is complete, but Donovan turns everything on its head when he goes rogue and continues the operation. He is no longer a part of the drill and now has his own agenda. Standish is not released, and Donovan kills his MI5 connection, Spider. This means that he is completely rogue and no longer under the control of the government and Home Secretary Judd.

The Tiger Team Goes Rogue in 'Slow Horses'

Jackson Lamb is immediately leery of Donovan's intentions and is moving all sorts of chess pieces to deal with the eventuality that has occurred. Initially, it appears that Donovan is going to execute a simple negotiation for the release of Standish and another MI5 agent (Episode 3 is titled "Negotiating With Tigers"). When the two meet, Donovan's MI5 contact, Freddie "Spider" Webb, wants to know why he hasn't terminated the Tiger Team drill. Donovan reacts to a particularly offensive remark from the mouthy agent, strikes him with a hard punch, and ultimately kills him, sending his plan completely off the rails.

What the episode reveals is that Donovan wants to see the Gray Books — a collection of the British government's involvement in the most infamous conspiracy theories of all time. Lamb says things like "Elvis shot JFK" and "Hitler built the pyramids" are debunked in the Gray Books, but there is still enough top-secret information included to potentially wreak havoc. After just three episodes, it feels like this is going to be the most engaging and compelling season of Slow Horses yet, and both the Tiger Team and the Gray Books are fascinating new devices from the series to keep everything fresh.

