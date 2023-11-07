The Big Picture The Slow Horses face their toughest mission yet as Slough House becomes entangled in a conspiracy that threatens MI5's foundations.

The team must confront a group of ex-military traitors who are well-trained and pose a serious threat to their survival.

The upcoming season delves into complex moralities, as the line between villain and hero becomes blurred and the truth about betrayal within MI5 is uncovered.

The Slow Horses are just under a month away from returning to the job and a new trailer for Season 3 shows they'll have their work cut for them this time. Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) is back on the case as Slough House finds itself embroiled in a conspiracy threatening its very foundations at MI5. Deeply held secrets are about to come to light thanks to a romantic liaison in Istanbul and the misfit spies could be in over their heads. Fortunately, the wait to see their latest operation won't be as long as predicted as the premiere date has moved up to Wednesday, November 29.

Lamb immediately laments in the trailer that he only has the Slow Horses at his disposal as an MI5 unit has gone rogue, and they've taken Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves) captive. The dregs at Slough House have tackled operations well above their pay grade over the past two seasons, but in Season 3, based on Mick Herron's third Slough House novel Real Tigers, they're facing a group of well-trained ex-military traitors capable of easily dispatching the ramshackle group. There are more games at play here than meet the eye, however. River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) is offered the opportunity for a clean slate at MI5, though it has some unseen strings attached. He'll end up with a few bumps and bruises along the way while his fellow Slow Horses like Roddy (Christopher Chung) get the opportunity to step out into the field.

Slow Horses Season 3 is setting up its villain to not be so black and white. While Sean Donovan (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) promises a reckoning, his conversations with River reveal that he and his group felt betrayed by MI5's actions and there are hints that Director-General Ingrid (Sophie Okonedo) may not be so innocent in all of this. As they investigate the truth, the members of Slough Horse will be directly in the line of fire with plenty of shootouts, explosions, and more to come if they all want to make it through alive.

'Slow Horses' Bolsters Its Cast for Seasons 3 and 4

Close

Slow Horses Is keeping most of its beloved cast in place for Season 3 including Oldman who has made Jackson Lamb yet another beloved role amidst a lineup of hits that includes The Dark Knight, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and an Oscar-winning turn in Darkest Hour. Reeves, Lowden, Chung, and Okonedo are also back from the previous seasons alongside Kristin Scott Thomas, Rosalind Eleazar, Jonathan Pryce, Freddie Fox, and Chris Reilly with Aimée-Ffion Edwards and Kadiff Kirwan. The other big newcomer this season alongside Dìrísù is The End We Start From's Katherine Waterston who will play Allison Dunn, the MI5 agent responsible for uncovering the skeletons in the agency's closet.

The future looks bright for Apple's darkly comedic spy thriller considering it's already set for a fourth season on the streamer. Moreover, Season 4 will bring a massive injection of talent with it including The Matrix star Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and recently returned Castlevania star James Callis. Following a major death in Season 2, the stakes have been raised considerably for the upcoming season, meaning there's no telling who could make it through to see the fourth run of episodes when everything's said and done.

Slow Horses returns to Apple TV+ for Season 3 on November 29. Read our full guide here for everything to expect from the upcoming batch of episodes. Check out the trailer below:

Slow Horses Following a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents -- and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb -- as they navigate the espionage world's smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces. Cast Gary Oldman, Olivia Cooke, Jack Lowden Genres Drama Seasons 3 Streaming Service Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+