There are two things you always know will happen in a season of Slow Horses: Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) will behave in a way that gets under the skin of pretty much everyone and River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) will get himself into some kind of trouble. In a new sneak peek that Apple TV+ teamed up with Collider to exclusively debut, we see the beginning of the latter unfold. The acclaimed thriller series drops the penultimate episode of Season 4 on Wednesday.

In the sneak peek, River is being escorted because he has been followed ever since he returned from France. It's still not clear what is expected from the slough house agent, but he decides his apprehension is a good moment to crack some jokes at the expense of Emma Flyte (Ruth Bradley). This time, however, the cause of River's trouble is slightly more dignified than in previous seasons: he's protecting his grandfather David Cartwright (Jonathan Pryce), and possibly the secrets of their whole family.

With just two episodes to go, there's still a lot to be unveiled in Slow Horses, which would explain why this season features less humor and more getting to the point faster. At the same time, we know that, unlike many less fortunate series in the current streaming era, the Apple TV+ thriller has the luxury of relying on additional episodes because the show has already been renewed for Season 5. This means that showrunner Will Smith (Veep) may ultimately decide not to reveal all secrets of the Cartwrights by the end of Season 4.

'Slow Horses' Legacy Remains Intact

Your browser does not support the video tag.

With Season 4, Slow Horses is keeping its impressive winning streak. Ever since it premiered, the show was hailed as one of Apple TV+'s best titles and one of the best espionage series overall. Season 4 stands tall with a 98% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with most agreeing that the show remains as good as ever. In his 8/10 review for Collider, Jeff Ewing called the new season "excellent television," and called Hugo Weaving's villain Frank Harness "the series' most dangerous thus far."

Despite the new threat, Gary Oldman himself told Collider that he thinks the true villain of Slow Horses is a much bigger one that's present in every season. He said:

"It's MI-5. It's the bureaucracy, it's the corruption. It's the narcissism of all of that, which he, in a way, has turned his back on... and in his own weird, small, smelly way, he can sort of chip away at it... or at least piss them off."

Apple TV+ debuts the final episodes from Slow Horses Season 4 this Wednesday, October 2. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

