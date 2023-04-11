Even before the second season had aired, Apple made the decision to renew for a third and fourth season, of its spy thriller series, Slow Horses with the filming of the seasons already underway. Now as production for the fourth season is in swing, the call sheet is beginning to expand in a series that stars Oscar winner, Gary Oldman. The new names joining the series are Hugo Weaving (The Lord of the Rings), Joanna Scanlan (Notes on a Scandal), Ruth Bradley (Guilt), Tom Brooke (Empire of Light), and James Callis (Battlestar Galactica) per Deadline.

Weaving is well known for his role as Lord Elrond of Rivendell in Peter Jackson’s version of the Lord of the Rings. The actor’s credits include among others, Hacksaw Ridge, Mortal Engines, and the Matrix franchise. The actor is also a Screen Actors Guild award winner. Scanlan is a BAFTA winner whose credits include Getting On, No Offence, and The Accident among others including a Dracula series in 2020.

What is the Plot of Slow Horses?

The darkly comedic drama follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who work in MI5's dumping ground known as Slough House. Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House after making career-ending mistakes while navigating the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The series has been one of the more well-received projects on screen as seen with the nomination for five BAFTA TV Awards it has received. Slow Horses is based on Mick Herron's Slough House series novels, which were adapted for television by Veep co-writer and co-producer Will Smith.

In an interview in March, Oldman teased the future of the series with seasons three and four. He also discussed how much he has enjoyed playing his new role saying:

“It’s wonderful to have this sort of freedom to be so nauseous. When I get the script, and I’ve got a line that’s a put-down or an insult I just can’t wait to see their faces. He’s knowingly obnoxious, he’s sort of constantly winding people up. He gives the impression that he doesn’t care and I think probably may care the most. He is very, very loyal. Even though he thinks they’re a bunch of losers,”

Slow Horses is directed by Jeremy Lovering and now it has been announced that Saul Metzstein will direct the third and Adam Randall will direct the fourth season. The series returning cast ensemble includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films.

