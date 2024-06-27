The Big Picture Slow Horses Season 4 premieres on Apple TV+ on September 4 with new cast members including Hugo Weaving.

The season, based on Mick Herron's Spook Street novel, delves into aging spies' memory loss and a Slough House-shaking bombing.

Apple TV+ has already ordered a fifth season.

Gary Oldman and his merry band of misfits are back in action in the first images from Season 4 of Apple TV+'s darkly comedic espionage hit Slow Horses. The BAFTA-Award-winning series adapted from Mick Herron's acclaimed Slough House series of novels is adding a lot of firepower in the upcoming episodes, and the new stills showcase some of the newcomers that Jackson Lamb and his team will bump into throughout their operations. Along with the images, the streamer announced that MI5's most dysfunctional squad will officially return on September 4 with two new episodes, less than a year since Season 3 premiered.

Season 4 of Slow Horses pulls from Herron's fourth spy novel, Spook Street, which is a personal story for Slough House member River Cartwright (Jack Lowden). The book questions what happens to MI5's best and brightest "spooks" when they begin losing their memories with age, as River's father David (Jonathan Pryce), the former head of the agency, slides into dementia. A Cold War-era operative with a prolific record and way too much knowledge for MI5's liking, David grows paranoid that the agency will take care of the senile spy, leaving River to find the answers. He has little time to ponder them though, as the season will kick off with a bombing that detonates personal secrets and shakes Slough House to its uneasy foundation.

The images shared don't shed much light on the story at hand, but they do serve as a showcase for the cast members, new and old. Key among the additions shown off is The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings star Hugo Weaving, who joins the cast as renegade ex-spook Frank Harkness, one of the recurring villains in the novels. He's one of five actors coming aboard the series this time around, alongside Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis. The main ensemble stays intact, with Oldman, Lowden, and Pryce returning with Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, and, Kadiff Kirwan. Veep's Will Smith remains at the helm, producing and adapting the books for television.

'Slow Horses' Still Has a Bright Future on Apple TV+

Three Certified Fresh seasons in, Slow Horses doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon at Apple, with reviews hailing each installment as an improvement on the last. The streamer wasted no time picking up the show for a fifth season that will adapt Herron's 2018 novel London Rules with much of the cast already lined up for another year. The overwhelming success of the adaptation thus far has clearly affected the platform, as Apple TV+ recently ordered Down Cemetery Road, Herron's first novel, with Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson set to lead the cast.

Slow Horses Season 4 premieres on Apple TV+ with two episodes on Wednesday, September 4, followed by new episodes weekly. Check out the first images in the gallery above.

