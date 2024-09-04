There's no doubting the impressive success of Slow Horses on Apple TV+. At a time when it seems increasingly more difficult for shows to receive the green light for a second outing, Slow Horses has demolished expectations and pushed right the way through to Season 4, with a fifth even getting the green light before the fourth has even debuted. Based on Mick Herron's beloved series of novels, each season has paid homage to the source material and adapted it beautifully for the screen, with creative license taken in the biting dialogue and visual immersion to make for an award-winning experience.

Now, Season 4 is closer than ever, with the fascinating end to the third outing suggesting there are plenty more twists and turns to come from those in Slough House. With the release of a trailer and plenty of other promotional material promising an explosive return to form, excitement couldn't be higher. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at exactly where you can watch Slow Horses Season 4.

When is 'Slow Horses' Season 4 Coming Out?

Officially, Slow Horses will return for its fourth season on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. This marks the date of not one, but two episodes of Season 4, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly. September 4 also marks the return of two other major streaming titles, with Netflix's Outlast returning for its sophomore outing and Tell Me Lies returning for Season 2 on Hulu.

Where Can You Watch 'Slow Horses' Season 4?

Season 4, just like the previous three seasons, will be available on Apple TV+, joining the great list of other content coming to the streamer this September. Currently, Seasons 1–3 of Slow Horses are available on Apple TV+ for anyone who needs a refresh before the upcoming return to Slough House.

For those without a subscription who will need one in time for Slow Horses' return, prices start at $9.99 per month. The MLS plan, which includes live matches from the soccer league, costs another $13 per month. For new subscribers, a free 7-day trial is available, which will allow you to try the three seasons available to date to see if it is worth sticking around for the fourth.

Can You Watch 'Slow Horses' Season 4 Without Apple TV+?

Officially, Slow Horses is exclusive to Apple TV+, making it impossible to stream the new season anywhere else. However, if you're a fan of viewing physical media, all three previous seasons of the show have been given the DVD and Blu-ray treatment, so it is fair to assume the same will happen with Season 4. To find out when that and any other announcements are made, stay tuned to Collider.

Watch the 'Slow Horses' Season 4 Trailer

Jackson Lamb's (Gary Oldman) "rejects" are back. Available to watch above, the Slow Horses Season 4 trailer is quite literally explosive, with the official synopsis saying that "Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking Slough House's already unstable foundations." The trailer also fans their first glimpse at the big-budget return to the low-budget Slough House, with many favorite faces in action. The blend of biting comedy and immersive thrills that has made the show so successful is back in abundance as Lamb and the gang gear up for some of the toughest challenges they've faced yet. With Season 3 earning enormous praise, including nine Primetime Emmy nominations, Season 4 will have to be particularly impressive to top its predecessor. If Jeff Ewing's review for Collider is anything to go by, Season 4 is still a more-than-worthy addition to this wildly successful series, saying:

"Beyond the drama, Slow Horses hasn't lost the ability to find irony and comedy in the middle of a bad situation, and fans of the series won't be disappointed. There's a little difficulty in fitting the new threats and characters into the existing world in a balanced way, and it does at times feel like plotlines are left lingering too long. Quite a few of the slow horses are often unfortunately sidelined here, a feeling that's inescapably highlighted every time we revisit the team, but it remains a great season overall with some stellar surprises for new and returning viewers alike."

What is the 'Slow Horses' Season 4 Episode Schedule?

Although not all information is yet available for each episode, both episodes 1 and 2 have a synopsis and title, making for intriguing reading that suggests tough times are ahead for Slough House. The official Slow Horses Season 4 episode schedule reads: