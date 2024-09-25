For a series to last more than one season in the current streaming climate is impressive, but for a show to reach the four-season mark and continue to smash all expectations is nothing short of remarkable. That is the current standard set by Slow Horses, the Apple TV+ spy thriller based on Mick Herron's "Slough House" series of novels. Now, after a third season that saw the show's Rotten Tomatoes rating drop to 98% following a perfect second outing, the show is back on track with the arrival of Season 4, which currently has a 100% rating on the review aggregator. Thanks to these ratings, plus a first season with a total of 95%, the overall total for the show is an enormous 98%, making it one of the highest-rated shows on Rotten Tomatoes today.

Not only this, but the series is a huge hit with fans too, with an average fan rating (Popcornmeter) of 91%. This success should come as no surprise to anyone who has indulged in Season 4, with critics and fans alike gushing over the immense technical and emotional quality of the latest outing. One such critic who was quick to acknowledge the role the season's talented ensemble played in its success was Collider's Jeff Ewing, who said in his review:

"Altogether, Slow Horses' excellent Season 4 reveals that there are many unexplored layers of depth behind MI5 and these characters, creating the groundwork for a compelling fifth season. Oldman remains delightful as ever as our favorite ornery boss, while Lowden handles the season's complexity with aplomb. Pryce is excellent as well as the plot rotates heavily around his prior years in MI5, and Weaving's dramatic heft hangs over the team as a heavy threat. It's easy to believe that Frank Harkness is 10 steps ahead of the team, and the resultant feeling that danger is inevitably closing in on the team serves the tension well."

'Slow Horses' Wouldn't Be the Same Without Gary Oldman's Incredible Lead Performance

Oldman is nothing short of a cinema legend. His work in the likes of Léon: The Professional, the Dark Knight trilogy, and the Harry Potter franchise make him one of the most beloved actors working today, and that's without even mentioning his Academy Award win for The Darkest Hour. It should come as no surprise then to find out that Oldman's lead performance in Slow Horses as the slovenly Jackson Lamb is, for many, the highlight of the series. In a conversation with Collider's Jeff Ewing, Oldman discussed just how Jackson has evolved throughout the series, saying:

"Well, he's in a way your mainstay, but the thing about coming back to each season... the dye is set with the lad. I don't expect to read a script... elements of him are revealed, slight little reveals where we get a sense of who he maybe was in the past. We've just wrapped Season 5. There's a lot more Jackson Lamb that we learn there, but I think, every time we come back to it, we know what we're gonna get. We're gonna come back and revisit that character. I'm not gonna open the script and read some crazy character arc... he's a constant."

Slow Horses Season 4 has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating. You can catch every episode of the spy thriller right now on Apple TV+.

