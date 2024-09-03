This week, one of Apple TV+'s most critically acclaimed series returns for its fourth season. To tease what's coming our way with Slow Horses, the streamer has teamed up with Collider to reveal an exclusive sneak peek from the first episode, titled "Identity Theft." In the new season, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) has to once again lead a team of misfit secret agents in MI5's most disgraced division. The new season debuts this Wednesday.

The sneak peek of Slow Horses reveals one of the new season's deadliest threats: a terrorist that shakes up London after detonating a bomb and then revealing himself to state his intentions and demands. Lamb reacts to the dangerous threat the only way he knows how: by going to a convenience store to buy Jaffa Cakes. Despite Lamb's usual unfazed demeanor towards any threat, the sneak peek makes it clear that the terrorist threat is very real and will cause a lot of headaches for MI5.

From the trailer released last month, we already know that Season 4 of Slow Horses will start off with a bang, and Collider can confirm that the thriller show continues to set the bar higher and higher for itself. In his 8/10 review, Jeff Ewing wrote that the new season "throws curveballs and balances competing plotlines, and it's never shy about revealing a new facet of MI5's shady underbelly," and that Gary Oldman "remains delightful as ever" as Jackson Lamb.

Season 4 of 'Slow Horses' Welcomes 'Lord of the Rings' Alum Hugo Weaving

The new season of Slow Horses will have more than a few surprises to unveil, including a look into the Cartwright family's past and an exciting new addition to the cast: Hugo Weaving (The Matrix trilogy, V for Vendetta), who plays a mysterious foe who arrives to shake up Lamb's life. The season also features Jack Lowden (Dunkirk), Kristin Scott Thomas (Tomb Raider), Saskia Reeves (Belgravia), Rosalind Eleazar (Class of '09), Christopher Chung (Waterloo Road), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders), Kadiff Kirwan (This Is Going To Hurt), Joanna Scanlan (Boat Story), Tom Brooke (Empire of Light), James Callis (Battlestar Galactica) and Jonathan Pryce (3 Body Problem).

Slow Horses is developed for television by Will Smith (Veep), who based it on a novel series by author Mick Herron. Apple TV+ has already renewed the show for Season 5, meaning that whatever hanging threads get left off by the end of Season 4 will be picked up and solved at some point.

Apple TV+ debuts Season 4 of Slow Horses on September 4 with three episodes. The remaining episodes will roll out weekly on Wednesdays through October 2. You can watch the sneak peek above.

