Season 4 of Slow Horses will kick off with a bang. It wouldn't be unusual for the thriller series, but this time around the bang will be quite literal. The Slough House team will have to deal with the aftermath of a bomb threat, and as always, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) will be a pretty hard person to team up with in order to get to the bottom of the situation. Today, Apple TV+ released the trailer for the new season, which is set to premiere on September 4.

The trailer for Slow Horses introduces a new member to the team — Emma Flyte (Ruth Bradley) is welcomed by Lamb with a pretty bold statement. She's either at slough house because she's a loser and doesn't fit anywhere else into the spy agency or she's pissed someone off and was pushed into a thankless desk job to stop enjoying her work. Three seasons in, we know Lamb is right, but we'll have to delve into the new episodes to find out to which group she belongs.

We also get a glimpse of a highly anticipated presence in the series. Hugo Weaving finally joins the cast after being announced as a member of the series way back in 2023. By the looks of it, Weaving will be a pretty ruthless character that might be a threat to Lamb — if anyone can be a threat to the slough house leader. Additionally, River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) will become closer to his grandfather while the seasoned agent starts to believe he's being watched.

'Slow Horses' Continues Its Winning Streak on Apple TV+

Slow Horses has been repeatedly praised for its stellar seasons and, so far, has accumulated nominations in high-profile events such as the Emmys and the BAFTAs. The series is based on the novel series by author Mick Herron, and the new season is based on the fourth book in the series, titled Spook Street. Fans of Slow Horses also have plenty to be happy about: aside from the new season debuting soon, the series is already renewed for Season 5 at Apple TV+.

The cast of Slow Horses also features Kristin Scott Thomas (Tomb Raider), Saskia Reeves (Belgravia), Rosalind Eleazar (Class of '09), Christopher Chung (Waterloo Road), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders), Kadiff Kirwan (This Is Going To Hurt), Joanna Scanlan (Boat Story), Tom Brooke (Empire of Light), James Callis (Battlestar Galactica) and Jonathan Pryce (3 Body Problem).

Apple TV+ premieres the new season of Slow Horses on September 4. New episodes will roll out every Wednesday through October 9. You can check out the trailer below:

