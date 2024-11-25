Jackson Lamb may not be going anywhere, but so is Frank Harkness. Following the announcement of Slow Horses getting an early Season 6 renewal before the highly anticipated Season 5's debut, other details about the fifth season are slowly emerging. Variety confirms that one of the spy thriller's stars, the award-winning actor Hugo Weaving, will be reprising his role of former CIA operative Frank for Season 5. The actor confirmed his return to the Slow Horses world at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

The outlet also reported that the actor is set to fly back to London next year for a two-and-a-half-month shoot. While Apple TV+ has yet to announce the release date window for Season 5, exciting things are sure to come for the fans of the highly acclaimed series; it was revealed back in October that Slow Horses would be gearing up for its sixth season, coming on the heels of the shocking Season 4 finale. “Each season generally is a book, but also each season departs a little bit from those books. We’re getting to the point with ‘Slow Horses’ where the seasons are catching up to the amount of books that [Mick Herron] has written," said Weaving.

Though other details about Season 6 are still being kept under wraps, with Season 5 still awaiting a release date, it was announced that the sixth season will see "the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge." The series is based on Mick Herron's Slough House novel series, with the sixth season confirmed to be adapting the sixth and seventh novels, Joe Country and Slough House.

‘Slow Horses’ Is a Huge Win for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has recently gained recognition as a streaming platform that offers a wide array of interesting shows, with titles like The Essex Serpent, Lessons in Chemistry, The Big Door Prize, Acapulco, Silo, Ted Lasso, and — of course — Slow Horses. Since Slow Horses premiered on the streamer in 2022, it has been widely loved by critics, with the second and fourth seasons garnering a total of 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The first and third seasons, meanwhile, also boast favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The spy thriller, described as a "darkly humorous espionage drama," also stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Jonathan Pryce as David, and Sophie Okonedo as Ingrid.

All four seasons of Slow Horses are available to stream on Apple TV+.