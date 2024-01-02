The Big Picture Apple TV+ has renewed Slow Horses for a fifth season, despite the third season just ending.

The fifth season will be based on the novel London Rules and will feature the return of Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Jack Lowden.

Slow Horses revolves around a team of MI5 agents assigned uneventful cases but frequently encounter dangerous criminals.

Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) will continue to torment his team as he tries to protect Britain, as Variety confirms that Apple TV+ has renewed Slow Horses for a fifth season. With the adaptation of Mick Herron's novels turning out to be a big success for the streaming platform, the studio is wasting no time in ordering yet more episodes of the series, even if the third season has just come to an end. Despite being trapped in what could be called the most boring department of the MI5 offices, the crew of Slow Horses are ready to return with fresh cases, in what could be their most dangerous assignments yet.

The fifth season of Slow Horses will be based on London Rules, the 2018 novel that took Jackson Lamb through a story the team suspecting their newest member might be a dangerous criminal, while someone tries to kill Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) in the meantime. It remains to be seen if upcoming episodes of the series will follow the premise to the letter, or if the Apple TV+ adaptation will take a different approach to the story. Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden are all set to return in the fifth season of Slow Horses.

The entire concept of Slow Horses revolves around a team of MI5 nicknamed the Slough House, which are agents who are assigned cases that involve plenty of paperwork due to their careers taking an unfortunate turn at some point. Jackson Lamb, the leader of the Slough House, started the series by making sure his agents were established in their position at the Slough House by assigning them admittedly uneventful cases. However, the team continues to encounter dangerous criminals in unexpected ways, setting the stage for a gripping spy thriller about betrayal and violence.

When Will the Fourth Season of 'Slow Horses' Be Released?

Even if Apple TV+ is already thinking about the fifth season of the series, the third installment of Slow Horses concluded on December 27, meaning that it could take some time for Jackson Lamb and his team to return to television. However, Will Smith, the showrunner behind the project, ended the year with an exciting update for fans of the adaptation, stating that the fourth season of Slow Horses would premiere before the end of 2024. There will be plenty of time for Jackson, River and Diana to protect the population of Britain together, with at least two more seasons of Slow Horses making their way to Apple TV+ in the near future.