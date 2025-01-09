Some of us are still not over that cliff-hanging Season 4 finale of Gary Oldman-led Slow Horses. The series was an instant hit among audiences and critics upon its debut in 2022 and has since entertained fans worldwide. The series stands tall with other Apple TV+ titles like Silo, Severance, and more, which make the streamer a choice for many viewers. It's loved for its gripping storyline, and Oldman’s performance as the slovenly Jackson Lamb, which for many is the highlight of the series. While we are still waiting for the fifth season, the fan-favorite actor gave a surprising update on Season 6.

On the Golden Globes red carpet, Oldman, along with co-star Jack Lowden revealed to Extra TV, “This is Adam Randall who directed Season 4 and is directing Season 6, which we're all going back to tomorrow." After the interviewer expresses confusion regarding the status of Season 6 given Season 5's lack of release date, Oldman clarifies: “5 is coming out, and then we’re in the middle of 6.”

What To Expect From ‘Slow Horses’ Season 5?

Season 4 of the series wrapped up with a thrilling finale. While the first half of the finale kept us glued to our seats, the latter half is about putting things in order heading into Season 5. Nonetheless, fans are quite interested in where Jackson Lamb is headed next. Oldman previously hinted at his evolution, saying:

"Well, he's in a way your mainstay, but the thing about coming back to each season... the dye is set with the lad. I don't expect to read a script... elements of him are revealed, slight little reveals where we get a sense of who he maybe was in the past. We've just wrapped Season 5. There's a lot more Jackson Lamb that we learn there, but I think, every time we come back to it, we know what we're gonna get. We're gonna come back and revisit that character. I'm not gonna open the script and read some crazy character arc... he's a constant."

While we do not know what exactly the fifth season entails, the streamer indicated that Season 6 will feature the agents of Slough House going on the run as Diana (Kristin Scott Thomas) embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

Currently, Slow Horses Season 5 has no release date. You can check out Oldman’s comments above.

