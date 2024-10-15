Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) isn't going anywhere. Today, Apple TV+ announced that its highly acclaimed spy series Slow Horses has been renewed for Season 6. The announcement comes in the heels of the Season 4 finale and before Season 5 has even debuted. The streamer announced that, like in previous seasons, the sixth installment will take place across six episodes and the main cast is expected to return. Seasons 5 and 6 are yet to get release windows revealed.

While it's still early to reveal plot details of Season 6 — we don't even know how what will happen in Season 5 yet — Apple TV+ has already revealed a general storyline for the upcoming batch of episodes. The streamer gave away that Season 6 will feature the agents of Slough House going on the run as Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge. Chances are, Taverner's patience with Lamb will finally run thin and she'll have no qualms about destroying the forgotten branch of MI-5.

Slow Horses' renewal for Season 6 is a surprise, but not exactly unexpected. Apple TV+ has not only granted early renewals for the series from the start, but also the thriller show stands tall among the best-reviewed titles of the platform. All four seasons of the series have so far earned a rare 100% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics agree that showrunner Will Smith (Veep) and his team are constantly able to outdo themselves with every new installment.

Slow Horses Has The Novel Series' Author Seal Of Approval

Image via Apple TV+

One element that certainly helps Slow Horses keep its quality is the involvement of Mick Herron. The author's novel series inspired the show, and he's a frequent collaborator in the series' writer's room. In an interview with Collider, Smith revealed that Herron not only "absolutely loves" the show, but he signs off on the changes that the writing team makes from novels to episodes and is "really supportive" of them. Herron is also currently working on book nine of the series.

Smith also revealed to Collider that Season 5 of Slow Horses is almost completely done, which means that they should be starting on Season 6 sooner rather than later. The showrunner also teased that Hugo Weaving's character Frank Harness returns in the novels, which means we might see him again in future seasons — especially after the revelations that Season 4 dropped on viewers.

You can stream all four seasons of Slow Horses on Apple TV+.