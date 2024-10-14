Slow Horses season 4 just wrapped up with a thrilling finale. While the first half of the finale kept us glued to our seats, the latter half is about putting things in order heading into Season 5. The spy series has been a fan favorite right from the start and provided exceptional entertainment in its four-season run. While there are ample elements that make the series a great watch, it’s Gary Oldman’s gruff Jackson Lamb that keeps the fans on their toes and fascinated.

So, in times when prequels and sequels are much sought after by both audiences and the makers, expectations for a prequel that follows Lamb in his younger days are understandable. However, showrunner and writer Will Smith has finally weighed in on the debate. “I don’t think people would want that,” Smith told The Wrap of a prequel series. Adding, “Early on, Mick and I used to joke about that, and he used to be quite vehemently against it. And for exactly the reasons you say: It’s the fascination with Lamb.”

The showrunner further explained that sometimes delving into the backstory of a character takes away “some of the magic. You think, “I don’t really want the explanation, because I quite like the mystery and the enigma. I like the not-knowing.” And it loses something to explain it.” The series is based on the Slough House series of novels by Mick Herron and has fascinated audiences worldwide. And given Smith’s reasoning, it would be the right thing to do to keep fans guessing.

Will Smith Can’t Imagine Any Other Actor Playing Jackson Lamb

Fans know Lamb to be an unkempt, gruff, witty head of Slough House and it is Oldman’s portrayal of the character that makes the true spine of the show. Smith feels it “tricky” to tell Lamb’s backstory but entertained the idea of casting a young Lamb, “I don’t think you could cast a different actor. You just can’t. Gary is Lamb, that’s it. I’m talking completely out of turn here, it’s not anything that’s happening,” he said. He further explained,

I just cannot imagine anyone doing Jackson Lamb with [a younger actor]. You have to go, okay, “Who’s the young Gary Oldman?” And Gary is Gary is Gary. It’s a really tricky thing to do. It’s a really tall ask that, yeah, it should not be approached lightly.

All seasons of Slow Horses are available to stream on Apple TV+.