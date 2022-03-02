Apple TV+ released today the official trailer for Slow Horses, an upcoming espionage series starring Gary Oldman as the unwilling leader of a group of misfit spies. The series adapts the best-selling novels by author Mick Herron.

The trailer introduces us to Slough House, an espionage department where MI5 dumps everyone they deem unfit. In the trailer, the grumpy and hopeless leader of the Slough House, Jackson Lamb (Oldman), addresses the newcomers by underlining how they are failures and that working with them is the lowest point of his disappointing career. It's the perfect introduction to the dark humor of the upcoming series, with Oldman delivering a pep talk that's not at all inspirational.

Usually, Slough House is where careers go to die, and former spies are forced to spend their days handling paperwork and watching time slowly drip between their fingers. However, once the department finds a lead in a hostage situation, they get the chance to prove their worth once again. Unfortunately, Lamb is not much in favor of doing actual spy work. Still, he's dragged into the mess anyway, as the pariahs of Slough House uncover illegal operations that might involve people inside MI5. Slow Horses' trailer is as thrilling as it is fun, and if the series follows the same path, we are looking at another hit from Apple TV+.

Slow Horses cast includes Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Paul Higgins, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Steve Waddington, Paul Hilton, Antonio Aakeel, Peter Judd, and a special guest appearance by Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce.

The series is produced by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep), who also executive produces alongside James Hawes, Graham Yost, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, and Douglas Urbanski. Hawes directs all six episodes of Slow Horses.

The show's first season adapts the first book of Herron's espionage series, which already counts with eight volumes and two novellas. So, if the series proves to be successful, Apple TV+ could renew the show for multiple seasons with ease. And with Oldman attached to the project in such a delightful way, we can be almost sure that Slow Horses will get the warm reception it deserves.

Apple TV+ premieres the first two episodes of Slow Horses globally on April 1. After that, the following four episodes will premiere weekly every Friday. Check out the new trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Slow Horses:

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

