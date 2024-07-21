The Big Picture Slow West subverts traditional Western archetypes with a realistic and darkly comedic take on a perilous journey.

The film explores the complex relationship between a naive young man and a morally ambiguous bounty hunter.

Michael Fassbender's versatile performance showcases his comedic prowess in this underappreciated Western drama.

While it was once considered to be a genre as popular as superhero films are now, western cinema has faced somewhat of a decline in the last few years. If the box office disappointment of Kevin Costner’s ambitious passion project Horizon: An American Saga is an indication of anything, it's that viewers are much more adjusted to seeing sprawling westerns like Yellowstone or Godless at home. The possibility of a mass-market Western classic like The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly or Unforgiven existing today seems slight, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t filmmakers doing something interesting with the genre on a much smaller scale. John Maclean’s Western dark comedy Slow West has the makings of a future cult classic, which also features an extraordinary performance from Michael Fassbender.

2015 was admittedly a strange period in Fassbender’s career where it was unclear what his next steps as an actor would be. Although he had earned acclaim for his collaborations with the British filmmaker Steven McQueen on Hunger, Shame, and the Academy Award-winning drama 12 Years a Slave, Fassbender was also reprising his roles in the X-Men and Alien franchises. However, Slow West was a surprisingly subversive take on the Western that merged a realistic analysis of masculine identity with some truly sickening moments of dark comedy.

Slow West (2015) Release Date April 16, 2015 Director John Maclean Cast Kodi Smit-McPhee , Caren Pistorius , Aorere Paki , Jeffrey Thomas , Hayden Frost , Kieran Charnock Runtime 84

What Is 'Slow West' About?

Set amidst an ambiguous period in America’s past, Slow West explores the epic journey of a young immigrant as he attempts to win back the girl he considers to be his “one true love.” The young Scotsman Jay (Kodi Smit-McPhee) has his mind set on marrying his childhood sweetheart Rose Ross (Caren Pistorius), who has traveled to the American West with her father John (Rory McCann). Jay manages to identify their location, but is quick to realize that he has no applicable skills, and doesn’t know the first thing about surviving in the wilderness. Surprisingly, the enigmatic bounty hunter Silas (Fassbender) offers to help Jay find Rose in exchange for his share of a profit. Although their relationship begins in a place of earnestness, Jay is perhaps too naive to realize that Silas has many different motivations in mind for meeting up with Rose. After listening to his young companion talk about the joy of a romantic relationship, Silas begins to wonder if winning Rose’s heart is something that he should also be thinking about.

Slow West brilliantly uses the relationship between Jay and Silas to subvert archetypes. It is evident from Jay’s weak standing that he does not have a lot of role models to look up to, and is still clinging to a childish innocence when it comes to his relationship with Rose. Silas is an interesting mentor because he doesn’t necessarily talk down to Jay, but forces him to be more adventurous as they venture deeper into the horizon. Between battling severe weather conditions, picking up local dialects, having to cook for themselves, and avoiding the malicious bounty hunter Payne (Ben Mendelsohn), Silas and Jay are forced to rely on each other to survive. This ends up encouraging a more heroic spirit out of Jay, and inspires Silas to be more thoughtful about who he counts among his allies. Neither character can admit that they care about one another, but it becomes impossible for them to ignore the profound effect that they’ve had on each other.

'Slow West' Turns Western Conventions on Their Head

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Slow West succeeds as a revisionist Western because it takes a more realistic look at life on the frontier. Jay certainly does not have a grandiose adventure like the ones seen in John Wayne or Gary Cooper movies. He’s frequently embarrassed, tortured, and forced to act out violently as he tries to complete his mission. Silas ultimately proves to be more of a morally ambiguous partner than he is a mentor. Despite the affection he begins to have for Jay, Silas has no interest more important than satisfying his interests. The greatest irony in the film is that Jay is so intent on questioning Silas’ motivations that he doesn’t seek to question his intentions. Jay may have cast himself as some sort of romantic hero, but he’s shocked to learn that Rose barely remembers him, and isn’t particularly enthused about extending their relationship. It’s a hilarious satire of male ego that allows Rose to turn into a real character, and not just a “MacGuffin” for Jay to collect at the end of his adventure.

Slow West has a very cruel sense of humor that often feels reminiscent of the films of Joel and Ethan Coen. The film’s final gunfight, in which Silas and Jay defend Rose from Payne and his party of criminals, features over-the-top gore that strikes a bold contrast with the more gorgeous, sweeping landscape shots that had been set up in the earlier scenes. The dialogue is sharp, witty, and often quite blunt, as to reflect the colloquial upbringing of the characters. The best forms of comedy are often derived from tragedy, and Slow West succeeds in making its morally ambiguous characters face the consequences of their actions.

'Slow West' Shows the Versatility of Michael Fassbender

Close

While it sadly did not get the box office results or award season push that it deserved, Slow West was evidence that Fassbender had a comedic side that was waiting to be unleashed. Between his darkly amusing performance as an eccentric musical artist in Frank and his scene-stealing role in the upcoming Irish rapping movie Kneecap, Fassbender has proven to be much more than the steely, serious roles he’s often associated with. Those who only know him as Magneto owe it to themselves to check out the more idiosyncratic projects within Fassbender’s filmography.

Slow West is streaming on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max