Roku has released a trailer for the upcoming docuseries Slugfest and fans of both DC and Marvel will soon have an inside look at the biggest rivalry in comics. According to Deadline, the series is inspired by Reed Tucker's book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle Between Marvel and DC.

Slugfest will feature both interviews and re-enactments about the history of the comic book rivalry. The series will be narrated by writer and director Kevin Smith. Smith previously had legendary Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee appear in his 1995 film Mallrats and 2016 film Yoga Hosers. For DC, he directed episodes of The CW's The Flash and Supergirl. He also developed and appeared in the reality series Comic Book Men, which ran from 2012-2018 on AMC.

Anthony and Joe Russo will be executive producers for the series. The Russos are well known for directing the Marvel Studios films Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). "Audiences will leave Slugfest with a whole new understanding of how the rivalry between two creative powerhouses shaped the iconic storylines and characters that fans around the world have come to know and love," said the Russo brothers. "We're thrilled to partner with The Roku Channel to unpack the fascinating, but untold, history behind the most well-known competition in comics."

Don Argott and Sheena M. Joy will direct the series. The duo previously directed the 2017 Hulu documentary Batman & Bill and the 2015 film Slow Learners (starring Adam Pally and Sarah Burns). "We wanted to tell the story of the creative competition that to this day continues to captivate fans across generations," said Argott. Todd Makurath, Peter Rieveschl, Nick Gilhool, and Jen Casey will be producers for the series.

The series was originally developed for the short-form streaming service Quibi. However, the series made the move to Roku after Quibi shut down. "After watching Slugfest, even the most die-hard superhero fans will gain a newfound perspective on how one competitive relationship shaped fandom culture into what it is today," said Brian Tannenbaum, Roku's Head of Alternative Originals.

Slugfest is set to debut on The Roku Channel on December 24. In the meantime, fans can currently watch the trailer below:

