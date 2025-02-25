Not all animal horror films are created equal. Some achieve cinematic greatness, while others thrive on their comedic, campy notoriety. But one addition to the category is just flat out brutal. The 1988 film Slugs lives up to the genre by supplying fans with a creepy-crawly adventure glistening in equal parts slime and blood. Making garden dwellers intimidating is no easy feat, but director Juan Piquer Simón gave them an edge by focusing on dynamic and gnarly special effects. Take a break from the slashers and psychological games with this nature-gone-wild gore fest.

'Slugs' Gave a Small Town Big Problems