Horror reboots of popular franchises have been extremely popular of late. This is particularly true when it comes to the slasher sub-genre, but arguably the most talked-about horror remake to come out this year was Syfy's Slumber Party Massacre. Fans who have been wanting a physical media release of the film since its premiere in October can rest easy knowing that Scream Factory once again has horror fans’ backs. The film is coming to Blu-ray on February 1, 2022.

The remake is coming with an audio commentary by director Danishka Esterhazy and an alternate ending that should have fans throwing a slumber party of their own for a drill killer filled horror night. The film stars Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Mila Rayne, Alex McGregor, Reze-Tiana Wessels, and was written by Suzanne Keilly. You can read the synopsis below:

A slumber party turns into a bloodbath, as a psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill disrupts the fun.

Blu-ray Special Features include:

Audio Commentary With Director Danishka Esterhazy

Alternate Ending

Trailer

The original The Slumber Party Massacre came out in 1982 and released off the heels of franchises like Friday the 13th and Halloween. What started as a film that was a sort of straight parody of the sub-genre grew a cult following of its own and spawned two sequels, Slumber Party Massacre 2 in 1987 and Slumber Party Massacre 3 in 1990. The second film in particular is one of the most bizarre horror sequels of all time with its fever dream sequences and all three films have seen a Blu-ray release from Scream Factory.

Because of this, it only seems fitting that Scream Factory would be the charging force behind this remake getting a physical media release. This boutique label has been the go to company to remaster classic horror films for a whole new generation of fans and Slumber Party Massacre joins their impressive February 2022 release schedule which includes the classic werewolf film The Howling and the two Alligator movies coming to 4K.

This franchise was a part of the first slasher renaissance in the 80s and it only feels right that, alongside films like the Fear Street trilogy, Scream, and Halloween Kills, it is a part of its resurgence. The Slumber Party Massacre looks to make a killing when it finally comes to Blu-ray on February 1, 2022 and for all the latest news on horror films getting a physical release, stick with Collider.

