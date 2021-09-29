SYFY has announced a release date and released a teaser for their modern remake of the 1982 slasher film Slumber Party Massacre. The film will be released on October 16, just in time for Halloween.

The short teaser trailer showcases all of the tropes that any fan of slashers would be familiar with. It's even kind enough to present a checklist just so you know everything you would want is here. A cabin in the woods, a bunch of drunk people, and of course, even a serial killer with a character-defining weapon. This one uses a huge drill. As the trailer describes it, an "obscenely large drill." The hour and a half remake is directed by Danishka Esterhazy, who has previously worked with SYFY as the director of the SurrealEstate drama series, and is written by Suzanne Keilly, who has done work on fellow comedy-horror series Ash vs Evil Dead.

The Slumber Party Massacre remake will star Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Mila Rayne, Alex McGregor, Reze-Tiana Wessels, and Michael Lawrence Potter with Rob Van Vuuren playing the drill-wielding killer. The film is produced by Shout! Studios and Blue Ice Pictures. Along with Esterhazy, the executive producers on the project are Brent Haynes, Bob Emmer, Garson Foos and Jordan Fields.

The original Slumber Party Massacre was released in 1982 and became a cult classic in the genre. The first Amy Holden Jones-helmed slasher film went on to create a trilogy of films along with a pair of spin-offs: Sorority House Massacre and Cheerleader Massacre.

The original film is still celebrated to this day for its subversion the slasher genre as both the director and writer Rita Mae Brown took the tried and true formula of the slasher film and shot it through a more feminist lens. We will have to wait and see how this modern reimagining of the series stands up to its predecessors in just a few weeks time.

The Slumber Party Massacre remake will premiere on SYFY on Saturday, October 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the teaser for the upcoming slasher remake and read the official synopsis of Slumber Party Massacre down below.

A new contemporary twist-filled reimagining of the 1982 slasher cult classic just in time for Halloween. A slumber party turns into a bloodbath, as a psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill disrupts the fun.

