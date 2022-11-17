From the director of blockbusters like I Am Legend and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Francis Lawrence, comes a fantastical tale that travels beyond audiences’ wildest dreams. In the upcoming Netflix original Slumberland, based on the 1905 comic strip by Winsor Mckay, a young girl named Nemo (played by Marlow Barkley) is grappling with the recent loss of her father when she’s enrolled in a new school and sent to live with her uncle. Having her entire reality upended, Nemo finds herself withdrawing into a whimsical dream world with her mischievous guide Flip (Jason Momoa), an old friend of her father’s. Together, the two embark on a treasure hunt that promises to reunite Nemo with her father one last time.

In his interview with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Lawrence discusses taking the leap from the dark universes of I Am Legend, Red Sparrow, and Constantine to a family-friendly adventure flick, as well as the difficulties the production faced with VFX in order to bring Slumberland to the screen. The director also reveals when the prospect of helming a Constantine 2 first surfaced, and what barriers have slowed the sequel down. You can read the full interview below, or watch the video above.

COLLIDER: I want to start with a sincere congrats. I really enjoyed this movie and it's so different from the things you've made before because you've done some dark stuff, and this is a film for all ages and families. Was that your driving force to make it?

FRANCIS LAWRENCE: Yeah, 100%. I mean, like you said, you know the stuff that I've done before, but I felt like I'd been stuck in dystopia for a long time doing dark stuff, and broody stuff. Quite honestly, just as being a critic of my own work, I realized that I didn't have nearly enough joy and levity in my movies and I wanted to see if I could work those muscles out a little bit. Then this project came along through people that I'd been working with through the Chernin Group.

I just thought it has the things that I love, which is the world-building and the imagination. It has emotion and intimacy to it, a scope to it, but it had hope and joy and levity, and still was rooted in real great thematic universal ideas. So I wanted to do something completely different, and really happy that I did.

One of the things that I have been told by director friends is that the VFX industry is kind of fucked, and this movie is a lot of VFX.

LAWRENCE: Yeah.

So how exactly did you get this movie done with the horror stories I've heard recently?

LAWRENCE: Honestly, that was a huge, huge problem on the movie. It was a much slower process in terms of visual effects. We also had a bunch of houses that signed on contractually to take on certain sequences. Then when I got into editing and turned them over immediately to these people, they held onto them for months and then suddenly kicked them back and said, "We're not doing them. We're overloaded."

I mean, it was kind of bonkers that we could even finish the movie in time, in any reasonable amount of time, because it's so complicated. There were some houses that came out of this process as real heroes for us, and honestly, I'm going and working with them again as much as possible. Then some of these bigger places honestly really failed us, big, big-time failed us.

I've been talking to some people recently, and it's amazing to me what's going on behind the scenes. I don't think enough people realize the problems that are going on in the industry with VFX.

LAWRENCE: Yeah, yeah. No, it's pretty crazy. I had never had that kind of experience before. You just feel like when you're working with real companies, and they're contracted to do a sequence, they'll actually do the sequence. You have your normal back and forth on whether or not shots are good enough and stuff, that's normal, but the fact that they hold onto things and then just kick it back to you months later, and then you're just left there without any work done on something really complicated, it's a weird place to be business-wise.

I just have to ask you, we spoke for Constantine for the 15th anniversary at the Comic-Con panel. You, Akiva [Goldsman], Keanu [Reeves] and I.

LAWRENCE: Yeah.

Was it that panel that actually opened the door to the Constantine 2 stuff? How did this actually happen?

LAWRENCE: No. I think I can have a larger conversation with you about it on the phone, but it's something that we've been talking about since we made Constantine, because we all loved it. So we've been talking about it, talking about it, talking about it, but all the DC - because Vertigo's part of DC - the control of those properties got complicated with Warner Bros., with DC, with JJ's [Abrams] deal, all those kinds of things. There's a lot of complicating factors.

So it was never Akiva and Keanu and I having to be convinced to do it. It was really trying to figure out how we can get some sort of control over the Constantine character again. Honestly, I think it was a little bit of the panel, but I believe it was Keanu's appearance on [The Late Show with Stephen Colbert], where he was asked what character he'd love to play again, and he said John Constantine, and the crowd went nuts. People finally saw that and went, "Oh wait, maybe you guys can go and make the Constantine sequel." So I think it was sort of a variety of factors.

Be on the lookout for from Collider with the cast of Slumberland.