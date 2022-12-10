Netflix’s recently released Jason Momoa-starring family movie, Slumberland, is based on an early 1900s comic strip from Winsor McCay. What many might not know is that it isn’t the only adaptation of that comic strip that has been done. In 1989 an animated film was released titled Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland. Directed by Masami Hata and William Hurtz, the film has a small cult following these days but is mostly forgotten due to its dramatic production process and box office failure at the time of release. If you are looking for a more developed visit to the land of dreams, it is worth checking out the animated movie, especially if Netflix’s take left more to be desired.

What Is 'Little Nemo' About?

Little Nemo has essentially the same plot as Netflix’s Slumberland. A young Nemo, voiced by Gabriel Damon, discovers he can traverse into the land of dreams upon going to bed each night. The animated film has its conflict in the form of the king of Slumberland, Morpheus, being taken by the Nightmare King to the land of nightmares. Nemo and friends, including a cigar puffing Flip, voiced by Mickey Rooney, then proceed to rescue the king and use a magical scepter to banish the Nightmare King and bring balance back to the land. Nemo learns a lesson and the movie ends.

The Animation Sets 'Little Nemo' Apart

The art and design of Little Nemo is fantastic. For a children’s movie, and considering all the production mishaps that occurred behind the scenes, the depiction of Slumberland is fully realized. This isn’t surprising considering the Japanese contribution to the animation effort was headed by Tokyo Movie Shinsha Co. (TMS), who had worked on Akira as well as many other animation projects. The kingdom of Slumberland is complete with a Santa-looking king, butlers, jesters, and even a princess whom Nemo befriends. On the flip side, the nightmare land is dark, gloomy, and daunting, but not too much as it is a kid’s movie after all. The depiction of the Nightmare King as an entity more akin to a shadow is something that references the universal aspects of dreams, a move the show makes in other places, too. Plus, how can you not love the types of shots only an animated film could do, such as Nemo’s bed flying through the city sky and narrowly avoiding a train? It is the animation that has always allowed for a freer use of camera angles and shot types and this movie is no exception.

In terms of a tone, Little Nemo finds a good balance of cheerful and dark. The scenes portraying Nemo’s nightmares are balanced with the whimsical upbeat scenes where he is in the kingdom. Of course, you can’t have a children’s movie without at least one musical number and Nemo has a couple. The musical numbers break up the tone as well, which is unfortunate if one does not particularly like random musical numbers. Legendary duo The Sherman Brothers composed said music, which made the film both more costly and more puzzling as to its box office failure.

'Little Nemo Is Far From a Perfect Movie

Little Nemo is not a perfect movie. Far from it. It is still puzzling that it was such a bomb at the theaters when it was released, considering animated kids movies were doing well at the time. Hard copies of the film can sell upwards of $150 on eBay and other sites. There is a clear nostalgia value to the film but if that is so, why does it seem like very few people have even heard of it? One explanation can be a transference of the development hell it went through to the actual release of the film. As one of the first joint American and Japanese productions to be developed, it is no surprise there were some creative differences in the production process.

The production, specifically the script and animation of Little Nemo, went through many hands. These include Ray Bradbury (author of Fahrenheit 451), Hayao Miyazaki (co-founder Studio Ghibli), and Chuck Jones (animator of Looney Tunes). The stresses of maintaining studio vision as well as adapting the movie for both an American and Japanese release, caused all these powerhouse talents to decline or leave the project at one point or another. There was a high desire from the producers attached to the project to compete with Disney in terms of original feature length animated films. Bradbury still has conceptual credit, but ultimately the film would be written by Chris Columbus and Richard Outten. This just touches on the nightmare the film went through before finally being released. Despite its challenges, the film is still worth the watch especially if one is a fan of that era of animation.

Although not for everyone, Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland has merit. If not for the pure nostalgia of late 1980s animation, then perhaps for the brief visit to a world outside the superhero or fantasy realms that seem to get all the buzz nowadays. Sure, there are some story issues and oddities throughout the film, but that should not dissuade one from viewing. If anything, the film has achieved something that approaches the paranormal in the way it has created vague, distorted, or incomplete memories in an unknown number of adults. Almost as if viewing the movie was a dream itself.

The movie is currently included with an Amazon Prime subscription.