The screening is Thursday, November 17 at 7pm at the Cinemark 18 & XD and everyone attending gets free popcorn and soda.

If you’ve been looking forward to director Francis Lawrence’s (Constantine, I Am Legend) Slumberland and live in Los Angeles, you’re going to want to send us an email. That’s because we’re partnering with Netflix for a special free screening of the Jason Momoa-led fantasy adventure on Thursday, November 17, with Lawrence in attendance for a Q&A. Oh, and everyone attending the 7pm screening at the Cinemark 18 & XD (6081 Center Dr. Suite 201, Los Angeles, CA 90045) gets free popcorn and soda (thank you, Netflix!).

For free tickets, email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Slumberland” and include your name and if you’re bringing a guest. We’ll contact winners on Monday, November 14.

Slumberland is based on Winsor McCay’s early 20th-Century comic strip, Little Nemo in Slumberland. In the film, Nemo — switched from the strip’s little boy to a little girl played by Marlow Barkley — searches for a way to see her late father in dreamworld with help from Momoa’s eccentric outlaw, Flip. On top of Momoa and Barkley, the fantasy adventure features Kyle Chandler as Nemo’s father and India de Beaufort, Chris O’Dowd, and Weruche Opia.

Francis Lawrence did a great job with the material, and we’re looking forward to sharing it with everyone next week on a big screen. For more on Slumberland, watch the trailer below:

