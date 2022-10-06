The premiere date of the upcoming Netflix adventure Slumberland may be a while away, but it’s never too soon to get a deeper look into its story. The movie stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman) as a man-beast who guides a little girl through an adventure in a dreamland where everything is possible. The fantasy provides a breakout role for young actor Marlow Barkley, who makes her feature film acting debut after starring on ABC sitcom Single Parents.

While the first teaser provided a glimpse of Momoa in character, the new trailer brings the popular actor front and center as we get a taste of what his journey with young Nemo (Barkley) will be like. Once again, the trailer highlights the imaginative adventure that is certain to make for a fun watch with lots of magic, surprising rides, colorful characers, and stunning scenarios.

In addition, the Slumberland trailer reveals that the childhood story is also one of loss and nostalgia: Nemo had the time of her life with her father, and was faced with tragedy after his sudden death. For her, a stint in the land of possibility means the chance to see her dad again, which begs the question: what sort of lesson is she going to learn by the end of this journey? Prepare your tissue box.

Image via Netflix

Slumberland is based on a series of comic strips by cartoonist Winsor McCay that originated at the beginning of the 20th century and were titled Little Nemo in Slumberland. The biggest change that the trailer suggests until now is the transformation of the protagonist from a little boy to a little girl – which, of course, has virtually no impact in a story about childhood dreams and imagination. Aside from Barkley and Momoa, the adventure also stars Kyle Chandler, India de Beaufort, Chris O'Dowd, Humberly González, and Tonya Cornelisse.

The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence, who’s tried his hand at all sorts of adventure stories: He made his feature film directing debut with Constantine, and ever since then he helmed I Am Legend, the last three installments of The Hunger Games saga, and episodes of Apple TV+ series See. The screenplay for Slumberland is penned by David Guion and Michael Handelman, both of whom co-wrote Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and are set to write the animated adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon.

Netflix premieres Slumberland on November 18. You can watch the new trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: