Are you ready to be guided by none other than Jason Momoa through a land where one’s wildest, craziest dreams gain shape? Well, for the full experience we must patiently wait until Thanksgiving but, as of today, Netflix has unveiled the teaser for Slumberland, and it showcases snippets of an epic adventure through a fascinating land of dreams.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the director behind The Hunger Games movies, Slumberland is a comedy-adventure film with vivid fantastical and magical elements in the mix. The director had previously worked with Momoa on a couple of episodes of Apple TV’s dystopian series See, which will be premiering its final season on August 26. Following a young girl named Nema, the film takes audiences to a magical dreamland where, with the help of a half-man, half-monster creature (played by Momoa), she must search for her missing father before it's too late.

The trailer sees Nema (Marlow Barkley) traveling through this magical land with the help of Flip (Momoa), who claims to have known her father, who could also travel into Slumberland and helped Flip steal things from other people's dreams. Whether his claims that he can bring her father back are true or not, Nema follows him anyway, and what results is sure to be the adventure of a lifetime, filled with danger and delight in equal parts.

Image via Netflix

Slumberland is based on a series of cartoon strips by Winsor McCay that originated at the beginning of the 20th century and were titled, Little Nemo in Slumberland. Netflix has obviously taken many creative liberties with the film, including changing Nemo from a little boy to a little girl, but the heart of the story seems to remain the same, and surely bringing a massive name like Momoa in will supercharge the film with fun for the whole family. Starring alongside Barkley and Momoa in the film, written by David Guion and Michael Handelman, are Kyle Chandler, India de Beaufort, Chris O'Dowd, Humberly González, and Tonya Cornelisse.

Slumberland premieres on Netflix on November 18. Check out the brand-new trailer below: [EMBED_YT]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06SZPlPcYx0[/EMBED_YT]